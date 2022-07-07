The Flyers trade for Eric Lindros on June, 20, 1992 sent shockwaves through the entire NHL. After a 10-day wait and three-straight seasons of missing the playoffs, the Flyers had acquired the teenage prodigy that would become the face of the franchise and turn the team’s fortunes around.

Lindros did just that during a dominant eight-year run in Philly, averaging 1.36 points per game, making six All-Star teams, winning the 1995 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, and leading the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final in 1997. “The Next One” certainly lived up to the hype even if injuries left fans wanting more. But in the end was the steep price of eight players and $15 million worth it for Lindros?

» READ MORE: How the 1992 draft-day trade for Philly icon Eric Lindros revived the Flyers

He’s a graphical look at what the Flyers gave up for Lindros and how those eight players’ careers panned out beginning with the 1992-93 season.