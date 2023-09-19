The Flyers have been on the ice taking part in informal scrimmages and drills for the last week or so, but their first official on-ice session as part of the 2023 training camp is Thursday, the team announced Tuesday as it released an initial training camp roster and schedule.

Camp begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and the 57 players in camp — 30 forwards, 21 defensemen, six goaltenders — will be split into three groups for the first four days.

There are four days of practices before the first preseason game, which is Monday night at New Jersey. The Flyers play their first three preseason games on the road — Monday vs. Devils, Sept. 27 vs. the Islanders, and Sept. 29 vs. the Bruins — before hosting the same three teams on Sept. 30 (Devils), Oct. 2 (Bruins), and Oct. 5 (Islanders) to close out the six-game preseason schedule.

Here is the full training camp roster. A full camp schedule can be viewed here.

A few takeaways from the roster: