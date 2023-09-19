Flyers announce training camp roster and schedule, with on-ice portion to begin Thursday
The Flyers will initially have 57 players in camp, including forwards Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson, who both missed all of last season due to injury.
The Flyers have been on the ice taking part in informal scrimmages and drills for the last week or so, but their first official on-ice session as part of the 2023 training camp is Thursday, the team announced Tuesday as it released an initial training camp roster and schedule.
Camp begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and the 57 players in camp — 30 forwards, 21 defensemen, six goaltenders — will be split into three groups for the first four days.
There are four days of practices before the first preseason game, which is Monday night at New Jersey. The Flyers play their first three preseason games on the road — Monday vs. Devils, Sept. 27 vs. the Islanders, and Sept. 29 vs. the Bruins — before hosting the same three teams on Sept. 30 (Devils), Oct. 2 (Bruins), and Oct. 5 (Islanders) to close out the six-game preseason schedule.
» READ MORE: Flyers ‘not tanking,’ says Danny Brière, but how will the rebuild impact roster decisions?
Here is the full training camp roster. A full camp schedule can be viewed here.
A few takeaways from the roster:
There were no surprises. Last year, the Flyers added two veterans — Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel — on professional tryouts when they announced the camp roster. This year’s camp roster has no such late additions.
Veteran forwards Sean Couturier (back) and Cam Atkinson (neck) are on it, and they are healthy. Neither played in 2022-23, and Couturier hasn’t played since December 2021.
The Flyers, especially the veterans, are healthy overall. Prospect J.R. Avon suffered a sprained ligament in his left knee and is out four to six weeks.
There are six goalies on the camp roster. Carter Hart is the clear No. 1, but who backs him up is a battle worth watching. It seems like three goalies are in the mix for the No. 2 job: Samuel Ersson, Cal Petersen, and Felix Sandström.
The future is bright, but the brightest aren’t here yet. Yes, there are a lot of intriguing prospects to watch in camp, including more advanced prospects like Tyson Foerster, Elliot Desnoyers, and Bobby Brink. But the top of the Flyers’ prospect pool, Matvei Michkov and Cutter Gauthier, won’t be in camp. Michkov was just loaned to HC Sochi of the KHL last week. Gauthier, meanwhile, missed the team’s development camp in July, citing “too much hockey” and is back at Boston College for his sophomore season. First-rounder Oliver Bonk is one of five 2023 draft picks who will participate in the camp.