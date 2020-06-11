The NHL finally has a date for when it hopes to start training camps.
The league and the NHL’s Players Association announced Thursday that training camps will open July 10, provided safety and medical conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.
This is known as Phase 3 of a four-part plan to restart the season.
The length of camps and the starting date to resume the season (Phase 4) will be determined at a future date, the NHL said in a statement.
Previously, the league has said it wanted a three-week camp. If that happened, the season won’t restart until August.
When play resumes, the Flyers will play in a four-team, round-robin tournament to determine the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference. Boston, Tampa Bay, and Washington are the other three teams.
In the East and West, eight teams will play in best-of-five, play-in series to decide who advances into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining the round-robin teams. That will leave 16 teams (eight in each conference) with a chance to win the Cup. After the round-robin and play-in series, there will be four best-of-seven series to determine the Stanley Cup champion.
On Monday, at their training facility in Voorhees, the Flyers started small-group, on-ice workouts that had a handful of participants. The rest of the players are working out and skating near their hometowns in Canada and Europe.
With Thursday’s announcement, players are expected to return to the area in the upcoming weeks.
The NHL’s regular season was paused March 12 and later declared finished because of the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, the Flyers (41-21-7) were the league’s hottest team, having won nine of their last 10 games to climb into second place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Flyers haven’t won the Cup since 1975.