Of those on-the-bubble eight, wingers Connor Bunnaman, Carsen Twarynski and Nic Aube-Kubel were the most active players. Twarynski, who had a goal and seven shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Rangers, tied Monday’s game at 2-2 with relentless work in front of the net. With 15:18 left in the third, he eventually knocked in a rebound on his second try.