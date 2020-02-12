Travis Sanheim couldn’t help but smile the other day because he knew the question was coming.
What is it with you and Sergei Bobrovsky?
Sanheim has played in 188 games in his three seasons and has scored 19 goals. Six of those goals have come against Bobrovsky in eight career games. Sure, it’s too small of a sample size to make any sweeping conclusions, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.
“I wish I knew,” the 23-year-old defenseman said on Monday, following his latest goal against Bobrovsky, a former Flyer in his first season with the Florida Panthers after seven with Columbus.
The 11 goalies Sanheim has beaten for his 19 goals include three Vezina winners (Bobrovsky, Henrik Lundqvist, Tuukka Rask), three Jennings winners for fewest goals allowed in a season (Frederik Andersen, Jaroslav Halak, Robin Lehner), and two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray.
When Sanheim scored on Monday, it was the first time he’d done so against Bobrovsky in a game the Flyers had won. They previously were 0-4-3 when both played. Given how tight the playoff chase is, the Flyers need the victory more than the continuation of this odd trend when they play at Florida on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).
“I don’t know what it is," Sanheim said. "Maybe I get up for the game a little more, get a little more offensive knowing that I’ve beat him a few times.”