Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak each score twice in Flyers’ 6-5 win over St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS — It may be the home of the Blues, but St. Louis is also known as “The Gateway City,” and it opened up a portal to the Flyers finding their offense.

Entering the night, the Flyers ranked 30th in the NHL with 2.56 goals per game. They blew that number out of the water and, while it wasn’t pretty, defeated the Blues 6-5 in a shootout. Trevor Zegras, of course, scored in the shootout, and Sam Ersson stopped Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Dylan Holloway to seal the win.

The win snapped the Orange and Black’s two-game losing streak, with each loss having come in overtime.

Zegras had a chance to win the game in overtime on a penalty shot after he was pulled down by Pavel Buchnevich, but Jordan Binnington made the save. He wasn’t going to get denied one-on-one again.

Trevor Zegras giveth and taketh

Just 79 seconds into the game, Zegras tried to chip the puck to Bobby Brink in the neutral zone. It was picked off by Jordan Kyrou, who skated into the Flyers’ zone and sent a blistering wrist shot past Sam Ersson.

But less than 7 minutes later, Zegras tied the game, 1-1. The play started deep in the Flyers’ end with Travis Sanheim working it up the boards to Zegras, who got it past Blues defenseman Cam Fowler at the point.

Christian Dvorak picked up the puck in the neutral zone and dropped the puck to Zegras inside the St. Louis zone. The New York native, with his dad, Gary Zegras, at the rink along with other dads on the Flyers dads’ trip, skated down toward the middle and sent the wrister past Jordan Binnington.

The goal is Zegras’ first in November and fifth of the season.

The Tippett-Dvorak-Zegras line

Zegras wasn’t done in the first period, and neither was his line. Zegras, Dvorak, and Owen Tippett played a role in all five of the Flyers’ goals.

Dvorak cut into the St. Louis 3-1 lead with his fourth of the season, 23 seconds after Justin Falk made it 3-1. His linemates put pressure on the Blues behind the net, and then Dvorak passed the puck up to the point, starting things in motion. Noah Juulsen’s shot missed, but it went to Emil Andrae at the left point. He put the shot on that was tipped by Tippett, with Dvorak cleaning it up.

Zegras tied it, 3-3, tipping a point shot by Andrae for his second of the night, and Dvorak made it a one-goal game, 5-4, in the third period with his second. Tippett put pressure on Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel, causing him to lose an edge. Tippett sent a backhand pass to Dvorak, who cut to the middle and beat Binnington easily.

Then Tippett broke his 10-game goal-scoring drought to tie the game at 5-5. The winger sent the puck up to Noah Juulsen at the point. As the defenseman was sending it over to Dvorak in the right circle, Tippett went to the high slot and fired home the one-timer. His fifth goal of the season went along with three assists.

Sam Ersson

Sam Ersson was back in the net on Friday, but struggled to find his footing.

He allowed the goal to Kyrou despite it looking like he had a pretty good line on it. And just over a minute after Zegras tied the game, 1-1, Jimmy Snuggerud gave St. Louis the lead.

Robert Thomas intercepted the pass attempt by Travis Konecny meant for Cam York and then kept it despite Travis Sanheim trying to knock it away. Thomas skated into the Flyers zone and did a button hook in the right circle to hit the trailer Snuggerud. The winger, who is the son of former Flyer Dave Snuggerud, skated into the puck and beat Ersson from the middle.

In the second period, Falk gave St. Louis a two-goal lead off a faceoff deep in the Flyers’ zone. After an offside call — that was questionable — Dvorak lost the faceoff to Oskar Sundqvist. Fowler got it to Falk for the one-timer that beat Ersson blocker side.

Ersson made a nice stop on Pavel Buchnevich with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in the second period. But 40 seconds into the third, he allowed a goal to Dylan Holloway from the left face-off circle, which Ersson may have been screened on, and then Thomas scored on a one-timer from the slot less than 5 minutes into the final frame. That one looked like it grazed off Sean Couturier.

He allowed five goals on 16 shots in regulation. Ersson has not lost in regulation since Oct. 16.

Breakaways

The expectation is that Dan Vladař will start on Saturday. ... Andrae had two assists. ... Konecny had his eight-game point streak snapped.

Up next

The Flyers finish the two-game road trip in Dallas, taking on the Stars on Saturday night (8 p.m., NBCSP). Dallas beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-0 on Thursday and remains without its captain, Jamie Benn.