Flyers locker room split ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final: ‘For some reason, the American boys don’t want to wager anything.’

Sam Ersson got a text on Monday night.

“Good game,” it read, according to Ersson, adding that it was nice to get it.

Advertisement

Why? The sender was none other than Flyers coach John Tortorella, who witnessed his goalie’s masterful 32-save performance in Sweden’s 2-1 win against the United States from up close. Tortorella is an assistant coach on Mike Sullivan’s USA Hockey staff at the 4 Nation’s Face-Off.

» READ MORE: John Tortorella is happy to reunite with Mike Sullivan on the U.S. hockey coaching staff

Ersson didn’t find out until after Sweden’s morning skate on Monday that he was getting the start with Linus Ullmark and Filip Gustavsson both under the weather. A late addition to Tre Kronor’s roster after Jacob Markström went down in late January, Ersson was well aware he was the third-string goalie heading in.

Although it was a meaningless game, with the U.S. and Canada having already punched tickets to Thursday’s final (8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+), Ersson’s stellar play between the pipes certainly opened some eyes.

“I think so,” he said when asked on Thursday in Voorhees about the game boosting his profile with Team Sweden down the road.

“Obviously it’s nice for me to kind of get to show off my game at the national level and for the Team Sweden coaches. But, at the same time, I know it’s what I do here with the Flyers that will determine if I get the chance to be in those tournaments.

“So obviously, it was nice that I got the game and it went well. But I know this is where the main focus is.”

As it should be.

Despite the season not starting great for Ersson or the Flyers, the team’s No. 1 goalie has steadied the ship. After dealing with stints on the shelf due to lower-body injuries, he has been impressive since the holiday break. In 14 games — he did miss a trio in early January with injury — he is 9-4-1 with the 10th-best save percentage (.920) and goals-against average (2.26) among NHL goalies with at least 10 games played.

“I don’t think anyone in this room was surprised by how he played,” forward Garnet Hathaway said, sounding like a proud papa. “I think we were just so happy that that’s how it ended up. ... It’s not a mistake that he’s in that tournament in the first place. So for him to be able to show the caliber of goalie he is, it’s just a testament to him.”

Ersson is back with the Flyers, who return to game action on Saturday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m., NBCSP). Tortorella has already said the netminder will get the “lion’s share” of the team’s remaining 25 games.

The hope — and expectation — is he will keep on rolling.

“I used to be a physical player, fought a lot, and my mindset was you have to think you’re the biggest dog in the fight, and when you do, you think you’re unbeatable, you’re at your best,” added assistant coach Rocky Thompson. “I think goalies have the same thing because so much of it is psychological when you’re in the net ... and when you see a goalie who’s confident in their abilities, they excel. And Sam has that ability, and you saw that.”

Still missing in Philly are Tortorella, defenseman Travis Sanheim, and forward Travis Konecny. Sanheim will be in the lineup for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-off finale; Konecny will be a healthy scratch.

» READ MORE: 4 Nations Face-Off: Who has the edge between the U.S. and Canada in Thursday’s final?

“I might shoot them a text today, just to say play well,” defenseman Nick Seeler said. “They’re both a big part of our team and good friends, so you always want them to play well, but I’m always rooting for the United States.”

Although everyone said they would be tuning in, it doesn’t sound like the seven Americans and the seven Canadians, not including the two playing, are making any wagers. But there was plenty of chirping.

“For some reason, the American boys don’t want to wager anything. So says a lot, says all you need to know,” defenseman and Canadian Jamie Drysdale chuckled.

And what about predictions?

Each American The Inquirer spoke to of course said the U.S. would win and vice versa for the Canadians. Drysdale has the Canadians winning, 4-2, with an empty-netter to seal it. Scott Laughton says it’ll be 4-2 Canada too, with Sanheim being a plus-1 in the game.

But the Flyers’ alternate captain is also a little torn.

“I talked to TK throughout it and asked him some questions to see what it’s like,” Laughton said. “Happy for those guys. I hope they do well and come out on top. But we’ve got to split household — my son’s American.”

Breakaways

Forward Ryan Poehling and defensemen Egor Zamula and Rasmus Ristolainen were in regular jerseys on Thursday. Poehling has been out since Jan. 16 after suffering a head injury from a high hit by New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov, who was suspended for three games. Zamula has not played since Jan. 23 because of an upper-body injury. Ristolainen, who was supposed to play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not play the last three games before the break due to an upper-body injury. ... Forward Owen Tippett remains in a non-contact jersey. He has missed five games with an upper-body injury.