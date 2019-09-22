Carter Hart was again flawless, stopping all 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period. He has turned aside all 25 shots fired at him in two preseason appearances. ... Defenseman Robert Hagg played well and continues to battle Phil Myers for the No. 6 spot on defense. ... Alex Lyon was placed on waivers, and he will be sent to the AHL’s Phantoms if no team claims him. ... Playing Giroux at center during the season is "an option we may use at some point,” Vigneault said. ... The Flyers have two more NHL exhibitions, road games in Boston (Monday) and at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers on Thursday. On Friday, they travel to Switzerland, where they will play Lausanne HC on Sept. 30.