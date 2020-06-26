Center Mikhail “Misha” Vorobyev, who had a strong season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms but struggled when he was recalled by the Flyers, has reportedly decided to forego his dream of playing regularly in the NHL.
According to a Russian website, Vorobyev, 23, is going to sign a three-year deal to play in Russia’s KHL.
Phantoms coach Scott Gordon said Vorobyev (12 goals, 28 points in 45 games) was the team’s most consistent player this season. In three stints with the Flyers, however, Vorobyev had just a goal, two assists, and a minus-5 rating in 20 games.
A fourth-round draft selection in 2015, Vorobyev played in 35 games (two goals, three assists) with the Flyers, and his AHL success never translated into the NHL.
NHL teams are allowed to recall extra players as they attempt to restart the season this summer. Vorobyev had been expected to be recalled, but that might have changed.
A restricted free agent this summer, Vorobyev earned about $2.35 million in his three years in the Flyers’ organization. Before joining the Phantoms, he played parts of two seasons in the KHL.