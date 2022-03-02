With the recent returns of Patrick Brown, Joel Farabee, and Derick Brassard and the impending return of Kevin Hayes, the Flyers’ injury-riddled lineup is slowly getting healthier. The well-being of the roster may soon take another step forward as Wade Allison rounds the corner after his MCL injury.

Allison returned to Flyers practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining his injury during the Flyers’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 22. In his first NHL game of the season, Allison hurt himself in the second period and did not return for the third.

“He’s a guy that we want to get him out there, get him into some contact, get him into some battles, get him feeling comfortable and confident and obviously the injury and the recovery from it,” interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Prior to the start of the season, Allison sustained a right ankle sprain in a rookie exhibition game and spent the next month and a half rehabbing. Following his return to the Phantoms on Dec. 1, Allison injured his elbow and missed additional time.

After Allison gets his conditioning back in practice, he may head back to the Phantoms before returning to game action with the Flyers. In seven games this season with the Phantoms, Allison has registered three goals and one assist.

Next step for Hayes

As Hayes (adductor) works his way back into playing condition, Yeo said the next step for him before he returns to game action is to skate on a regular line for a full practice. While Hayes has practiced with the Flyers for more than a week, he still hasn’t ramped up his intensity fully.

“There’s no better way to get into game shape than to play in games yourself, but we want to see where he’s at in a real practice,” Yeo said.

He added that Hayes is eying a return to the lineup on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Hayes has missed the past month and a half after undergoing surgery in January to drain fluid from his adductor region.

“Where we’re at now is not where we wanted to be,” defenseman Keith Yandle said. “The fact that [Hayes] worked so hard to get back, to be out there trying his hardest to be a part of this group, I think it says a lot about his character and the type of teammate he is.”

Hayes had abdominal surgery in late September, which caused him to miss the first month of the regular-season schedule. He has exited and entered the lineup multiple times since and has played 20 games total (three goals, six assists) this season.

Willman in, Ratcliffe out

During practice on Wednesday, winger Max Willman slotted in at fourth-line left wing in place of rookie Isaac Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe skated with injured extras Allison and Hayes on a makeshift fifth line, working as both a forward and a defenseman in different drills.

Following practice, Yeo shared that Ratcliffe will be a scratch against the Wild on Thursday and Willman will enter the lineup. Against the Oilers on Tuesday night, Ratcliffe played a team-low 7:02. He was also used as the net-front on the second power-play unit. Willman has been a healthy scratch for the last two games.

Yeo said he noticed a slight drop-off in Ratcliffe’s play over the past two games.

“I can point towards the Washington game when he took the second penalty,” Yeo said. “And since that point, it’s almost like before then he was almost, I want to say, embracing every shift, embracing every opportunity as a chance to prove himself. Kind of came up here with no expectations and a nothing-to-lose mentality. And since then, playing a little bit more reserved, I would say.”

In 10 games including his NHL debut on Jan. 29 against the Los Angeles Kings, Ratcliffe has scored one goal and registered three assists, primarily as a member of the fourth line. On Feb. 22 against the St. Louis Blues, Ratcliffe played on the top line with Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson.

Breakaways

Goalie Carter Hart (34 games played, 2.87 goals against average, .912 save percentage) will start in net against the Wild on Thursday. ... Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen took a maintenance day on Wednesday and is expected to play Thursday.