Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers

Tony DeAngelo’s homecoming with the Flyers has come to a disappointing end.

The Flyers placed the Sewell native on unconditional waivers Friday for the purposes of a buyout. If DeAngelo clears waivers, he could officially be bought out on Saturday. The defenseman has one year remaining on the two-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Flyers last July, and buying him out would cost the team $3.33 million spread over the next two seasons and thus save them $3.33 million in salary-cap space this season.

DeAngelo, 27, played just one season for the team after his rights were acquired by the Flyers and former general manager Chuck Fletcher last July. He had 11 goals and 42 points last season in 70 games for the Flyers but struggled mightily defensively. DeAngelo was later benched for the final five games of the season by coach John Tortorella for an unspecified reason.

