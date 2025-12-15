Flyers Warriors program supports veterans re-entering civilian life: ‘It is a life-saving type of program’

After serving more than two decades in the military, William Duffy found himself with no direction.

Duffy was coming from an environment where every day was planned for him, surrounded by people who shared his same experiences. Re-entering civilian life was a shock to the system.

When one of Duffy’s former captains called him about a veteran hockey program the Flyers were starting six years ago, Duffy, who’d grown up playing goalie, jumped at the opportunity. “No matter where I was at, I was always playing,” he said.

Duffy is now the president of Flyers Warriors, a hockey program dedicated to providing a supportive community for wounded, injured, or otherwise disabled veterans and their families. The team started with a group of 33 veterans, and now spans five teams, from the elite level with former college and junior players to a learn-to-play program for those just starting out.

“It is a life-saving type of program, because some of these guys and girls wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for us, to be honest with you,” Duffy said.

Kevin Emore, the vice president of business operations for Flyers Warriors, can attest to its value.

“When I had my first episode with PTSD after running around the world doing contracting work or being in the military and deploying for the first time, I was surrounded by people on my left and my right that I didn’t know if I could trust,” Emore said. “When I made my way back to the East Coast, the Warriors was the first time that I found it again.”

The higher-level teams play tournaments across the country against Warriors teams affiliated with other NHL organizations. To eliminate barriers for all players to get on the ice, they provide childcare for families, and there’s a large community of Warrior Wives.

But the Flyers Warriors also pride themselves on the community they’ve built off the ice. That extends to social events like their group Thanksgiving dinner and participating in community service.

“What we realized along the way was veterans are better when we’re serving others,” Duffy said. “If we can create pathways to allow veterans to get back to service, that’s where they’re going to start to feel at home again.”

That’s where the partnership with the Flyers organization proves helpful. In addition to ice time and support, the Flyers Warriors are active in local philanthropy through various Flyers Charities initiatives. The Flyers Warriors athletes are key volunteers at events like the Gritty 5K and the Flyers Charities Carnival.

Todd Fedoruk, a former Flyer who played in the NHL from 2000 to 2010, said he too feels like he’s found a second home with the Flyers Warriors. While there are obvious differences between being a military veteran and an NHL veteran, Fedoruk also found similarities between his life after retirement.

After retiring from pro hockey, where his life was similarly structured with a strict schedule, Fedoruk also found himself searching for who he was aside from a hockey player.

“There’s a common bond there,” Fedoruk said. “Working with these guys, it does become more [than just] about hockey, because with my own history with mental health and all those other issues that’ve come maybe because of hockey, maybe not because of hockey, but the dynamics of change that happen to a former athlete are very similar.”

To help veterans make that adjustment, Flyers Warriors also connects its members with mental health services and support. Navigating the services available through the Veterans Affairs office can be a deterrent to those seeking mental healthcare, Emore said. They prioritize connecting their members with behavioral health, addiction, and recovery services.

The space Duffy and the executive board have built on the ice through Flyers Warriors helped build the foundation of trust for veterans to seek those resources out, all based on their shared love of hockey.

“It makes me feel proud about the game that I played,” Fedoruk said.