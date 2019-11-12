About the Islanders: Another one of the hottest teams in hockey with a point in 12 straight games (11-0-1). Their only loss was in overtime Thursday against Pittsburgh when they blew a three-goal lead ... Thumped the Flyers, 5-3, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score. ... Jordan Eberle returned to the lineup Saturday after a lower-body injury caused him to miss 10 games, including the first meeting with the Flyers. Eberle is the right winger on the top line alongside Anders Lee and center Mathew Barzal, who has 13 points in the last 12 games and is +13 in that span. ... Are 20th in power-play rankings, but have just 28 chances in 16 games, easily the fewest in the NHL. Next closest is Tampa Bay with 42 chances.