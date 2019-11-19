About the Flames:: Had a worse weekend than the Flyers, suffering shutout losses on the road to Arizona and Vegas. The one in Vegas (6-0) was particularly deflating. “We just can’t get [a] lead. When we trail, we press and they put a six spot on us," Matthew Tkacuk said. "We kind of let them run away with it and leave our goalie out to dry countless times.” ... Have a minus-19 goal differential on the road, where Calgary is 4-8-1. They are 6-2-2 at home. ... Had a nice little donnybrook on Saturday in Arizona, which included Tkachuk getting thrown to the ice by Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper. ... Defenseman TJ Brodie missed the two weekend games after collapsing at Thursday’s practice and suffering an apparent seizure. Neurological tests came back negative. ... Gloucester Catholic’s Johnny Gaudreau has 18 points in 23 games, which puts him on a pace for 64 -- well below the team-best 99 he had last season. He was a minus-5 on Saturday, leaving him at minus-8 for the season. He was plus-18 last year.