When the Flyers’ 2022-23 season gets underway, fans will have a different experience buying tickets, paying for parking, and making plenty of other transactions at the Wells Fargo Center.

The arena announced on Tuesday that it has selected Allentown-based Shift4 as its payment processor. The company will be responsible for handling online and in-person ticketing, retail sales, and food and beverage concessions. The technology, which is expected to process transactions quicker than the one used previously, will be integrated for the start of next season.

“We are always striving to implement new ways to elevate and improve our fans’ experience, and Shift4′s technology will make transactions even easier,” senior vice president of corporate partnerships of the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center Dan Wise said via release. “Shift4 has built a reputation across sports and entertainment for enhancing fans’ commerce experience, and we look forward to building on this partnership.”

The company has also acquired the naming rights to the Center City Club, the event-level club at the arena, which Shift4 will rename to the “Shift4 Club.”

Shift4 will also have a presence on the Flyers’ social media accounts, sponsoring branded content with the team throughout the course of the season.

The Wells Fargo Center’s partnership with Shift4 is part of its $300 million transformation project, which started in 2016. Since then, the Wells Fargo Center introduced a new scoreboard, a redesign of the main concourse, a bigger event level club, and additional upgrades. The project went on a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in July 2021 with the revitalization of the club level.

Shift4 works with more than 100 sporting venues and stadiums across the country, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the United Center in Chicago, and Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

“Wells Fargo Center is central to Philly sports fans, and we’re committed to powering an enhanced, modern event experience for them,” Shift4′s head of enterprise Anthony Perez said via release. “Our end-to-end commerce solution simplifies venue operations, reduces costs, and improves the overall fan experience.”

While Shift4 has offices across the country and internationally in Lithuania, their corporate headquarters are located in Allentown.