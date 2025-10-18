Noah Cates plays the role of overtime hero as Flyers outlast the Minnesota Wild

Another low-event game, but this time a different ending for the Flyers.

Skating at home and facing a Minnesota Wild team that surely wanted to play a good road game, the Flyers waited patiently before finally breaking through and skating away with a 2-1 win in overtime.

Noah Cates scored the game-winner with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left in the extra session when he glided to the middle and beat Jesper Wallstedt.

Owen Tippett, who was once again flying all night, tied the game 1-1 in the third period. Tippett took a pass from Trevor Zegras, who worked with Christian Dvorak to turn the puck over in the neutral zone, put a shot on goal that seemed to handcuff the glove of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt.

With the puck loose, Tippett poked it away from Wallstedt as he tried to cover, knocking it behind the net before he banked it in off the goalie for his third goal in five games.

Tippett was moved up to the top line after the goal. Matvei Michkov, who was on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, did not skate the final 11 minutes, 48 seconds of regulation or overtime.

The Flyers, knowing the Wild played on Friday night in Washington, D.C., wanted to put them on their heels early. Although Philly only had two shots on goal across the first 6 minutes, 57 seconds, when Minnesota got its first shot, it was the home team that controlled play.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead just 1:55 into the second period when the line of Couturier, Konecny, and Michkov, along with defensemen Travis Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale, couldn’t get the puck out of the zone.

Vladimir Tarasenko took a shot from the blue line after keeping the puck in that was blocked by Drysdale in front, but it was Marco Rossi who corralled it in the left faceoff circle as Konecny tried to swat it away. Rossi then hit Tarasenko as he sneaked to the top of the left circle, stepping into the one-timer.

The Flyers did challenge the goal for offside, but it was ruled a good goal.

And then Vladař took over.

Although he faced only 11 shots through the first two periods, he looked cool and calm in net as the Wild turned up the attack. He stopped a shot by Matt Boldy with the pad before also making a save on Kirill Kaprizov in front during the ensuing power play.

He made several stops during traffic as the Wild seemed to be focused on taking away his eyes, including a save on a tip-in by Eriksson Ek during another power play. Later in the middle frame, he slid across as he read the play well and stopped Ryan Hartman when two Flyers went to Vinnie Hinostroza and then hugged the left post on a shot by Yakov Trenin.

Breakaways

Forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko, and defenseman Adam Ginning were healthy scratches. ... Forward Nic Deslauriers slotted back into the lineup and dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno in the first period. Shown on the Jumbotron as he skated to the penalty box, Deslauriers gave the “Are you not entertained?” reaction, and the crowd roared. ... Flyers prospect Porter Martone, who was the team’s top pick in June’s draft, scored his first NCAA goal for Michigan State against Boston University on Saturday. Martone also got an assist on the third Spartans’ goal.

Up next

The Flyers will practice on Sunday before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSP).