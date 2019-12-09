Two Flyers prospects -- defenseman Cam York and forward Bobby Brink -- were named to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship.
The preliminary USA roster was released Monday, and the tournament will be held in the Czech Republic from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.
The Flyers did not make rookie winger Joel Farabee available for the U.S. team. Farabee has 11 points in 24 games with the Flyers.
York, an 18-year-old California native who was drafted in the first round (14th overall) last June, had nine points (four goals, five assists) in his first 14 games at the University of Michigan this season.
Brink, 18, is off to a good start at the University of Denver, collecting five goals and 11 points over his first 16 games. The Flyers selected the Minnesota native in the second round (34th overall) last June.
So far, defenseman Egor Zamula and defenseman Adam Ginning (Sweden) are other Flyers prospects who have been named to their respective World Junior preliminary rosters.
Ginning (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) was a second-round draft pick in 2018, and Zamula was an undrafted free agent.
The 6-3, 178-pound Zamula had an eye-opening training camp with the Flyers in September.