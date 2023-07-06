Skip to content
Ex-Flyer Zack MacEwen signs with the Ottawa Senators

The three-year deal will reunite MacEwen with former Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Zack MacEwen hits the ice during a Flyers game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 24.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

Former Flyers forward Zack MacEwen signed a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 and will reunite MacEwen with former Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

MacEwen posted seven goals and 18 points and logged 164 penalty minutes over 121 games with the Flyers from 2021-23. The enforcer was traded last year to the Los Angeles Kings at the deadline for Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick.

