Bobby Brink to return Monday; Dan Vladař placed on injured reserve

LAS VEGAS ― The Flyers’ chips are down right now, but do they have a wild card up their sleeve?

Bobby Brink is hopeful to return Monday night when the Flyers take on the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m., NBCSP+). A Flyers source confirmed that Brink was activated from injured reserve on Monday.

The forward missed the entire six-game losing streak due to an upper-body injury suffered in the Flyers’ last win, a 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 6. In the first period of the game, Brink was blindsided by Jansen Harkins and did not return.

In a corresponding move, Dan Vladař has been placed on injured reserve, a team source confirmed to The Inquirer. There is no update on the goalie, who was injured in the Flyers’ loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It should be retroactive, and he can come off IR seven days from Jan. 14.

On a positive note, Vladař did make the trip to Nevada after coach Rick Tocchet said that if he wasn’t going to play at all on the three-game road trip, then he wouldn’t travel. The coach did say that the third game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (9 p.m., NBCSP) was a possibility. The Flyers also play the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (9 p.m., NBCSP).

“At this point, I’d say day to day,” Tocchet said Saturday regarding the goaltender’s status. “It depends [on] how he feels after therapy. So it’s like, one of those things every 24 hours ... you get better or not? What percentage? So it’s hard to really pinpoint things exactly.”

Rodrigo Ābols has been replaced on Latvia’s Olympic roster. The Flyers forward was one of the first players named to the squad, but he suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday against the New York Rangers. He was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. No timeline was given for his return.