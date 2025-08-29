Penn State men’s hockey to play Porter Martone and Michigan State outdoors at Beaver Stadium

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is no stranger to sellouts or “White Outs” for that matter, but while the No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions football team kicks off its season Saturday by hosting Nevada, come January, Happy Valley will turn into “Hockey Valley” for a weekend.

On Friday, Penn State announced it will host a doubleheader of outdoor hockey games on Jan. 31 at the school’s legendary football stadium. The men’s hockey program, which likely will enter the season ranked No. 1 in the country after the addition of freshman phenom Gavin McKenna, will host Michigan State and Flyers prospects Porter Martone and Shane Vansaghi. The women’s team will play Robert Morris on the same day. Additional information regarding tickets will be announced later this fall.

“This is a historic moment for Penn State Hockey, our fans and the entire Penn State community,” said athletic director Patrick Kraft in the official release.

“To bring the excitement of college hockey to Beaver Stadium is truly special. Having our men’s program face a premier Big Ten opponent in Michigan State and our women’s program face Robert Morris on this stage reflects the incredible growth and national profile of Penn State Hockey and provides an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, alumni, and fans. We can’t wait to see Hockey Valley come alive in Beaver Stadium.”

The games will be the first-ever hockey games held at Beaver Stadium, which can seat over 106,000 people. The game could threaten the record for the biggest ever crowd for an outdoor hockey game in North America, too. That Guinness World Record currently belongs to Michigan’s “Big House,” which hosted 104,173 people for a 2010 game between the Wolverines and Spartans. (Michigan sold over 113,000 tickets for this game but the official number was much lower based on scanned tickets at the gate.)

Penn State, which only began playing Division 1 hockey in 2012-13, has long dreamed of hosting an NHL game at the venue, but it was believed the infrastructure in place and plumbing system could not support such an endeavor. That consideration is no longer an obstacle with Beaver Stadium in the early phases of a $700-million revitalization. This game should signal the school’s renewed interest to the league.

“By making these renovations, Beaver Stadium would be one of the only multiuse entertainment facilities at this scale between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” Kraft said last year. “The enhancements to Beaver Stadium will create significant new revenue and increase philanthropy opportunities that will allow us to reinvest funds into all of our student-athletes and allow athletics to continue to be self-supporting. … The opportunity to host nonfootball activities and large-scale events at Beaver Stadium will bring additional economic growth year-round.”

Beaver Stadium landing an NHL outdoor game feels more like a “when,” not an “if” at this point, with Keystone State rivals, the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, a natural fit for the matchup. The teams have locked horns twice in outdoor games before, playing in Pittsburgh in 2017 at what was then known as Heinz Field, and again in 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field.

When asked last year about future plans for an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, Steve Mayer, president of NHL content and events, told ESPN that the league “would love to talk at some point about Penn State” as a potential host.

Before that, the collegians will break the ice at Beaver Stadium come Jan. 31. They will do so with a premier matchup between two of the country’s top teams in PSU and Michigan State, not to mention the two most-heralded incoming freshmen in McKenna and Martone. Both players’ presence in college hockey comes after a landmark new agreement between the NCAA and Canadian Hockey League granted eligibility for players who played junior hockey north of the border.

After making the Frozen Four last season for the first time in school history, Penn State’s men will enter this season with national title designs. In addition to the much-publicized arrival of McKenna, the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick in next June’s NHL draft, the Nittany Lions return All-American forward and Nashville Predators draft pick Aiden Fink.

That tandem will be joined by a loaded incoming class featuring NHL draftees Jackson Smith (Columbus), Luke Misa (Calgary), Nolan Collins (Pittsburgh Penguins), and goalie Kevin Reidler (Ottawa), as well as Army transfer Mac Gadowsky. Like Fink, Gadowsky, the son of head coach Guy Gadowsky, was a top-10 finalist last season for the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in college hockey.

“Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium,” coach Gadowsky in the release. “It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to Coach [James] Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as Dr. Pat Kraft, Vinnie James, and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen. We can’t wait to take the field!”

The women’s team is also coming off a banner year, as the Nittany Lions won a program-record 31 games and qualified for the NCAA tournament. Expectations remain high, as Patty Kazmaier (women’s Hobey Baker) finalist Tessa Janecker returns after setting the school’s career scoring mark with 153 points.

“We want to thank Dr. Kraft for continuing to expand the goalposts, or in this case, eliminate them, so we can have an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium,” stated women’s hockey head coach Jeff Kampersal.

While the announcement represents huge news for alumni and Penn State fans around the state, the presence of Martone and Vansaghi in the visiting dressing room will pique Flyers fans’ interest most.

Martone, the No. 6 overall pick in June’s draft and the organization’s top prospect, is likely one and done with the Spartans and projects to be in the NHL in 2026-27. Vansaghi, a second-rounder this year, also ranks among the organization’s top-20 prospects and will be entering his sophomore season in East Lansing.

In addition to a spectacle, the game will serve as the closest trip for Flyers fans looking to get an up-close look at the team’s future. Exactly how up-close is relative, given that 100,000-plus are expected to witness history at Beaver Stadium.

