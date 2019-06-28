That could be the video title for a number of seasons that separate now from 1975, the last time the Philadelphia Flyers won a Stanley Cup. In between, we have been treated and teased by teams that should have won one or two, teams that had no business coming as close as they did, and a maddening number of muddling ones, like the current crew, that suffer an in-season meltdown — or two or three — resulting in end-of-the-season regret and recalculation.