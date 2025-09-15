The Flyers’ other first-round pick, Jack Nesbitt, could ‘push the envelope’ at training camp

The talk of the Flyers’ 2025 draft class tends to focus on first-round pick Porter Martone. But after rookie camp, it’s clear why the Flyers traded up to snag Jack Nesbitt at No. 12 — and why the 18-year-old will be sticking around for the main camp.

“I think a guy that could surprise, although you’re like, he can go back to junior hockey, would probably be Nesbitt,” Riley Armstrong, the Flyers’ director of player development, said Monday. “Kind of see what happens to him, but I really think once he gets out there and starts playing ... he’s going to give himself the best opportunity.”

Last season, center Jett Luchanko, selected 13th overall in the draft, broke camp with the NHL club at age 18. Could Nesbitt, also a center, follow in his footsteps?

“I think in the end, probably another year of junior hockey would be best for him,” Armstrong said about Nesbitt, who plays in juniors for Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.

“But I really think he’s going to really push the envelope, just on his size, his skating, his hands, his hockey IQ is off the chart. And then I don’t know if you noticed in that Friday, Saturday game, he was always at the net, mixing it up, pushing guys around. So he kind of has that whole package.”

At 6-foot-4, 192 pounds — up 12 pounds from the end of his season — Nesbitt centered the No. 1 line with two of the Flyers’ top wing prospects, Alex Bump and Samu Tuomaala, during the Rookie Series against the New York Rangers this past weekend. Although he told reporters Monday that he was nervous on the first shift, it wasn’t evident.

Nesbitt showed he can be a puck mover, maintain possession, make smart passes, has a big shot, drives to the net and the dirty areas, and, as Armstrong noted, didn’t shy away from any physicality, whether laying a hit or getting involved in scrums.

He also took a big stride forward with his skating, one of the criticisms when he was selected and one of the two things he wanted to work on this summer. The other was to gain weight. Check marks on both, which is not a surprise considering he was voted the OHL’s most improved player in the Western Conference by the league’s coaches in 2024-25.

“That Friday night game, he was dancing out there,” Armstrong said of the game in Allentown. “He really opened my eyes on how poised he was with the puck, and even his skating. I thought his skating kind of took another step from development camp to here. So I think he’s only going to go up with that over the next couple of years.”

Nesbitt worked with Windsor’s skating coach, Kathy McLlwain, since the development camp and said it helped a lot. He was also back in Voorhees in early August, skating with a few of the NHLers, and can feel the improvement in his skating — especially after Armstrong gave him a tip a few weeks ago.

“He taught me a little trick to miss one of the eyelets to tie up my laces,” Nesbitt said. “It definitely helped a lot. Helped me bend forward more with my knees and made a huge difference, which pretty much shocked me.” He noted that he skips the second eyelet from the top and gives him more movement.

“It helped, but it’s weird.”

NHLers on ice

Luchanko was on the ice with the NHL players at the captains’ practice on Monday. The center, who did not skate at development camp because of a groin injury, was held out of on-ice activities for rookie camp as a precaution. A team source told The Inquirer last week that the Flyers were holding him back for the team’s main camp, which starts this week.

“It’s good to see him not put on the ice there. ... He showed some pretty good bursts of speed and some hands and stuff like that,” Armstrong said. “So, he definitely belongs. I would love to see him push for a spot out of camp. It’s kind of day by day, to kind of see what he does over the next couple of weeks with the preseason games and things like that, to see where he kind of lands.”

Also on the ice was Tyson Foerster. He is still wearing a non-contact jersey as he recovers from an elbow injury and infection. However, he was getting some contact one-on-one from defenseman Cam York along the boards after things wrapped up.

Also at the end of the scrimmage, captain Sean Couturier was spotted on the ice working on face-offs with newcomer Trevor Zegras. Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in late June, Zegras is expected to be back at center for the Flyers this season after spending the last two on the wing.

Couturier said earlier this month that his door is always open to help his teammates, especially his fellow pivots.

“Exciting to get to work with him, see his skills, and hopefully he reaches that full potential,” the veteran said of the 24-year-old Zegras. “He’s definitely going to be a big part of our future and a big impact on our team. Exciting to see him get going with us.”

Breakaways

The team announced that registration is open for the 2025 Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program. For a second straight year, forward Owen Tippett and his wife, Taylor, will serve as ambassadors for the program across the season. “Stepping into the role of ambassadors and getting the chance to jump on the ice with these kids was an incredible experience,” Tippett said in the team’s press release. “Watching them learn and grow was inspiring, and the impact they had on us was just as meaningful as the one we hope we had on them.” The program is open to children ages 5-9 and information is available at nhl.com/flyers/news. ... Also on Monday, the Flyers released their promotional schedule, which involves giveaways, theme nights, and community nights. Notable events include Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 12, Hockey Fights Cancer on Nov. 20, and the Pride Game on Jan. 12. There are also several dollar nights, including dollar dog nights on Dec. 9 and March 24.