Flyers’ Jamie Drysdale sinks hole-in-one Thursday at an NHLPA event

Jamie Drysdale is certainly feeling freer these days.

On Thursday, the Flyers defenseman teamed up with New York Rangers winger Will Cuylle at the inaugural RBC Canadian Open/NHLPA FaceOff at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

Starting on the fourth hole, a par-3, Cuylle came within 4 inches of a hole-in-one.

Drysdale one-upped him by completing the feat.

“Kind of wild,” Drysdale said on the RBC Canadian Open’s Instagram story of his hole-in-one. “Never had one. Not a bad time to get your first.”

The hole on the North course is 150 yards, and Drysdale said he nailed the shot using a pitching wedge.

Drysdale and Cuylle go way back. They first played together at 15 on the Toronto Marlboros U16AAA team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. In 2018-19, they skated at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Canada’s Team Black, for which Dyrsdale was the captain.

“Hopefully there’s a little bit of team chemistry from when we were 15 and played together,” Drysdale said on the RBC Canadian Open’s Instagram page. “But, yeah, we’ll roll with that and see where it goes.”

Unfortunately for the duo, the hole-in-one was the highlight of the day. Drysdale and Cuylle finished with a combined 69 for their rip around the track — the course is a par 70 — and in last place among the 10 teams.

Following the Stableford scoring system, points were based on each golfer’s net score of a hole, with the better score being tallied. Drysdale’s ace earned his team four points. However, they finished with 37 points, two behind Drysdale’s ex-teammate with the Flyers, Scott Laughton, and his Toronto Maple Leafs linemate, Steven Lorentz.

The Nylanders, William and Alex, won on the first playoff hole, besting Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent center Ryan McLeod and the recently retired Sam Gagner, and ex-NHLers and current TV analysts Jeff O’Neill and Carlo Colaiacovo.

The 114th playing of the RBC Canadian Open runs June 4-8 at the same track.