Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale lands on injured reserve after hit by Anaheim’s Ross Johnston

The Flyers have placed defenseman Jamie Drysdale on injured reserve.

Drysdale was injured in Tuesday’s win against his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, by a hit well away from the puck from forward Ross Johnston. There was no supplemental discipline or fine handed out by the NHL’s department of player safety.

Bobby Brink was also injured in the game on a blindsided hit and did not play on Thursday.

“Still getting evaluated, type of thing,” coach Rick Tocchet said on Wednesday, adding he didn’t have an update after the team’s morning skate on Thursday. “I don’t want to say it’s a day-to-day. I don’t know yet. So it’s kind of one of those things. … I really don’t know. I talked to them today; they’re in a half-decent mood. Still being evaluated, so we’ll see.”

Drysdale was curling in the offensive zone and did not see Johnston, who was skating into the zone, as the puck was deep in the Ducks’ end. They collided, and Johnston appeared to claim to officials that it was incidental contact or just a collision between two players who didn’t see one another.

However, the video indicates that Johnston not only had enough time to avoid Drysdale but also stuck out an arm and threw it into the defenseless blueliner.

Drysdale lay on the ice and did not move for a considerable amount of time before doctors and a stretcher arrived onto the ice. He eventually sat up and skated off with help.

Johnston was given a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct.

“Yeah, it’s tough. Anytime you see the stretcher come out, for either team, it’s not a good situation,” defenseman Cam York, who is a good friend of Drysdale’s, told The Inquirer on Thursday. “So it’s obviously not an ideal situation, but he’s OK now. So obviously that’s really good. I talked to him after that second intermission.”

According to a team source, the Flyers are still evaluating if there will be a corresponding roster move. Philly is home for games Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSP) and Monday, both against the Tampa Bay Lightning, before traveling to play the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and Thursday.

Drysdale, who was acquired in the deal for Cutter Gauthier almost two years ago to the day of the game, was having a breakout season. Known for his offensive abilities with questionable acumen on the defensive side of the puck, the 23-year-old has become a skater who can play a complete 200-foot game.

He had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 41 games. Before the Anaheim game, he was averaging 21 minutes, 35 seconds, tying his career high and ranking third on the Flyers. He also had a plus-minus of plus-1, the highest of his career.

“One hundred percent,” he told The Inquirer on Monday when asked if he has pride in how his defensive game has grown. “I mean, at the same time, it [stinks] to kind of have the results on the other end from the last few years. Definitely take pride in it.

“And I think that it’s also just coming to me more naturally now; I would say that’s kind of one way to put it. So that feels good. And I think it’s just building my game, and just taking it to another level. I think it can get there, so just going to keep working at it.”

Being on injured reserve helps guarantee another season in which Drysdale will not play an 82-game slate. Since playing 81 games in his first full NHL season in 2021-22, he has never played more than the 70 he skated in last year.

Drysdale missed time last season with an upper-body injury and, in April 2024 underwent surgery to repair a core injury he suffered while playing for the Ducks. He played just 24 games for Philly after being acquired from Anaheim that season, missing time with a shoulder injury sustained against the Penguins at the end of February.

Entering 2024-25, he had played in just 147 games across four NHL seasons, missing significant time with shoulder injuries, including a torn labrum that required an operation in 2022.

With the team off on Friday, there is no word on whether Brink returns on Saturday against the Lightning or the status of Travis Konecny.

Konecny, who scored the team’s lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, left the game after two periods with an upper-body injury.