The Flyers, already playing without six forwards who are injured or ill, could lose rookie right winger Joel Farabee to a suspension.
The NHL will have a hearing Monday to determine the fate of Farabee, who was called for a five-minute interference penalty for a second-period hit on Mathieu Perreault on Sunday during a 7-3 loss in Winnipeg. He also received a game misconduct.
Perreault, a veteran right winger, had to be helped off the ice and did not return to the game.
If Farabee is suspended, the Flyers might have to recall yet another player from the AHL’s Phantoms, such as winger Andy Andreoff.
Before receiving an automatic game misconduct, Farabee, 19, played on the top line, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, in Sunday’s loss.
The Flyers, who went 0-3 on the road trip, will host Anaheim on Tuesday. They are using an AHL-type lineup because six forwards are sidelined: Oskar Lindblom (Ewing’s sarcoma), Travis Konecny (concussion), Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder), Scott Laughton (groin injury), Tyler Pitlick (concussion) and Michael Raffl (broken finger).
In Tuesday’s game, Flyers rookie left winger David Kase will face his brother, Ondrej, of the Ducks. Their parents will travel from the Czech Republic to attend the game.