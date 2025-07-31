Former NHL defenseman John Miszuk, an original Flyer, dies at 84

The Flyers lost a member of their family this week, as former defenseman John Miszuk died on Sunday. He was 84.

Selected in the ninth round of the 1967 expansion draft, Mr. Miszuk was an original Flyer and played 140 games for the team during its first two seasons from 1967 to 1969. One of the team’s more dependable players during those maiden years, the bruising defenseman tied for the team lead by playing in 74 games in the inaugural season and helped the Flyers reach the postseason in both of his campaigns in Orange and Black.

The organization posted the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding Mr. Miszuk:

“The Flyers are saddened to learn of the passing of former defenseman John Miszuk. We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know him. His contributions to the early days of Flyers hockey will always be remembered.”

Mr. Miszuk was born in Naliboki, Poland (in present-day Belarus), and his family fled to Canada after being sent to refugee and forced labor camps during World War II. He grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and became the first European-born player to play for the Flyers.

After playing in the Western Hockey League and American Hockey League, Mr. Miszuk debuted in the NHL in 1963-64 with Detroit. He played 42 games for a star-studded Red Wings squad that featured Hall of Famers Gordie Howe, Norm Ullman, and Terry Sawchuk, and lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to Toronto. Mr. Miszuk spent the next two seasons mostly in the minors — he played five combined NHL games with Chicago from 1965 to 1967 — before breaking through with the Flyers after being scooped up in the expansion draft.

In all, Mr. Miszuk played 237 NHL games and tallied seven goals, 46 points, and 232 penalty minutes during his career with the Red Wings, Flyers, and Minnesota North Stars. He later moved to the World Hockey Association, where he played 214 games over three seasons with the Michigan Stags/Baltimore Blades and Calgary Cowboys. Mr. Miszuk played a few years in other minor leagues and retired in 1979.

According to NHL.com, after his playing career, Mr. Miszuk returned to Hamilton, where he owned several Tim Hortons franchises.

He is survived by his wife Cora, children Kathleen, Tom, and Mary, and grandchildren Steven, Nicholas, Hailey, and Morgan. His family was by his side when he died.