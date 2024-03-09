Flyers coach John Tortorella ejected in the first period vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Hockey games don’t typically have fireworks, but a bunch certainly went off Saturday night inside Amalie Arena.

Irate may not be a strong enough word to describe John Tortorella on the Flyers bench after the Tampa Bay Lightning made it 4-0 on a first-period power play. The bench boss did not agree with the tripping penalty called on Ronnie Attard about halfway through the period and let referee Wes McCauley know.

The referee didn’t appreciate getting an earful from Tortorella, who used some colorful language and was assessed a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and tossed.

The 65-year-old coach adamantly told McCauley he wasn’t going anywhere. While waving his hands he could be seen saying, “Not a [expletive] chance,” as Sam Ersson was pulled for Felix Sandström. Tortorella then was seen pointing at the bench and appeared to say, “I’m not going. I’m staying right [expletive] here,” as he pointed to the bench.

Tortorella finally left when it became apparent the game wouldn’t start until he did. Rocky Thompson took over head coaching duties. During the tirade, the Lightning broadcast showed the 2004 Lightning players in attendance watching the Tortorella show they know all too well. The team, which the Flyers bench boss led to the Stanley Cup, was honored before the game.

The fiery Tortorella has been rather mellow this year but has a long rap sheet of infamous blowups. He has been fined 12 times, suspended three, and has lost at least $162,000 of his career earnings.

