Former Flyers coach John Tortorella returns to the bench with USA Hockey

John Tortorella is back. The former Flyers coach has been named to USA Hockey’s coaching staff for the 2026 Milan Olympics.

Tortorella, who was fired from Philly’s top job on March 27, will reprise his role from the 4 Nations Face-Off as an assistant on Mike Sullivan’s staff. Together with assistant coaches David Quinn and John Hynes, who were also named to the Olympic staff, they led the Americans to the championship game at the mid-February tournament before falling to Canada in overtime.

Advertisement

“I thought I’ve had my chances. I’ve done it. I think other people need to get a turn,” Tortorella said in December when he was named to the 4 Nations staff. “But when it comes to Mike Sullivan ... that’s what kicked it over for me, was Sully called. Sully calls, I’ll do anything for that guy, he means that much to me.

“So, country and Sully, it’s a no-brainer for me. Very honored.“

» READ MORE: Flyers coach Rick Tocchet joins Team Canada’s Olympic coaching staff

Tortorella and Sullivan have a history that goes deep into the hockey annals. A member of the cantankerous coach’s tree, Sullivan first became Tortorella’s assistant coach in 2007-08 with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was his right-hand man for the U.S. at the 2008 IIHF World Championship.

The current New York Rangers coach continued with Tortorella when he shifted to the Rangers for parts of five seasons and then one year in Vancouver with the Canucks before they parted ways to find their own paths.

Sullivan jokingly said at the 4 Nations tournament that Tortorella was the Obi-Wan Kenobi of the all-New England coaching staff. “He’s the old, wise man,” Sullivan said with a smile. “He’s got a wealth of experience to draw on.”

During the tournament, Tortorella was, well, Tortorella. He was often seen yelling on the bench, dropping a curse word or two at the referees, and emphatically pumping up his guys after a big-time play. It was textbook Tortorella — even if he wasn’t the man in charge.

“I am a [lousy] assistant coach,” Tortorella said with a chuckle.

When told of Tortorella’s self-assessment, Sullivan said with a wry smile: “He’s lying. ... He’ll be a very good assistant coach.”

“I worked a long time for him, and we had our successes, we had our challenges, and we went through a lot together as a pair and a coaching staff,” he added. “I just have so much respect for how hard he works at his craft, how much he cares about everything that we went through, how much he cares about winning.”

Revenge may be on Tortorella’s mind, too. At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, he served as an assistant on Ron Wilson’s staff, winning silver after falling to Canada — also 3-2 in overtime, like at the 4 Nations — on Sidney Crosby’s golden goal. He also has represented the U.S. as an associate coach at the 2005 IIHF Men’s World Championship and as a head coach at the 2008 World Championship and 2016 World Cup.

USA Hockey will have its hands full in Italy. Beginning on Feb. 11, the NHL will be competing in the Olympics for the first time since 2014, when Canada won gold. While the NHL is on a break, games will be played through Feb. 22 at the Milano Santa Giulia and Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arenas. The gold-medal game is the last event before the closing ceremony.

The Americans are in Group C with Germany, Denmark, and Latvia. Flyers forward Rodrigo Ābols has been named to Latvia’s roster.

Canada is running back its 4 Nations staff as well, and Flyers coach Rick Tocchet has been named an assistant on Jon Cooper’s staff. The Canadians are in Group A with Switzerland, Czechia, and France. Flyers forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim were among 34 players at the country’s orientation camp vying for a spot in Italy. Crosby, Sam Reinhart, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Brayden Point have been named to the team.

Group B will have defending gold medalist Finland, Slovakia, Italy, and Sweden. Flyers goalie Sam Ersson, who was in net for the Swedes when they won bronze at Worlds, is hoping for a trip, too. Russia will not be participating.