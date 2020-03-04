Latest TV/radio details
The TV broadcast is a nationl one on NBCSN, Kenny Albert calls the play-by-play with analysts Eddie Olczyk in the booth and Brian Boucher rinkside. The local radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic as usual.
-- Brian Elliott starts for the Flyers in goal tonight instead of Carter Hart. Sam Carchidi explains why.
-- Sam looks at the big implications for the standings of the matchup.
-- The Flyers’ confidence is the highest it’s been all season, Sam writes.
-- Flyers coach Alain Vigneault says home-ice advantage in the playoffs isn’t on the team’s mind yet.
Good evening, folks. I’m Jonathan Tannenwald, live-blogging tonight as the surging Flyers play a huge game against the Capitals in Washington.
It’s a measuring-stick kind of matchup. The Flyers have wone nine of their last 11 games, have risen to second place in the Metropolitan Division, and are now just three points back of the Caps in the standings.
