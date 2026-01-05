Matvei Michkov misses Flyers practice after taking a shot off his foot

The Flyers returned home this weekend to the friendly confines of their training center in Voorhees after a solid 3-2-0 road swing, one which included four stops in Western Canada.

But they may have come back a man down. Matvei Michkov did not practice with the team on Monday.

According to coach Rick Tocchet, the winger took a shot off his foot. “We didn’t know until today,” Tocchet said. “He complained to us, so he’s getting checked out.”

It appears to have happened during the Flyers’ power play in the third period of Saturday’s win against the Edmonton Oilers. Skating in the neutral zone, Trevor Zegras went to zing a cross-ice pass to Christian Dvorak standing at the opposite end of the blue line. Instead, the pass attempt went off the left skate of Michkov as he skated by. Michkov picked up his leg and seemed to wince after the contact.

The apparent injury happened seven seconds into a one-minute power-play shift by Michkov. The 21-year-old winger did skate two more shifts, including a 43-second shift that started with 70 seconds left in the game.

Michkov has nine goals and 23 points in 40 games this season, with his best game of the year coming against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 30. He did have the secondary assist on Bobby Brink’s goal, the eventual game-winner against the Oilers, when he took his time and hit Cam York as he skated down the middle. York’s shot went in off the leg of Brink.

The severity of Michkov’s injury is unknown. The Flyers host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Breakaways

Former Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula was placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for the purposes of contract termination. The defenseman, who was traded to Pittsburgh last week, was suspended by the Penguns for refusing to report to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Zamula will be an unrestricted free agent if unclaimed, and TSN reports there will be NHL interest now that his cap number will come in below his current figure of $1.7 million.