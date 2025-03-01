Flyers’ Matvei Michkov named NHL Rookie of the Month

WINNIPEG — Well, rest does Matvei Michkov good.

The Flyers phenom was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for February on Saturday. It is his second honor this year; he led all rookies in goals (four) and was tied in points (nine).

Michkov led all rookies with 10 points (five goals, five assists) and has looked refreshed since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

While he didn’t register a point in the first two games at the start of the month, he went on a tear after. He had two goals against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Feb. 4, but didn’t get on the scoresheet against the Pittsburgh Penguins two nights later.

Across the three games since the Flyers returned from break, the Russian winger has notched eight points (three goals, five assists), with each game seeing him get multiple points.

Thursday night against Pittsburgh he had two goals and an assist, for his third three-point and fourth multi-goal game of the season.

Michkov enters Saturday leading all rookies in goals (19), even-strength points (29), power-play goals (seven) and points (15). He’s tied with Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens for first in points (44).