After a successful rookie season, Matvei Michkov plans to be the centerpiece of the Flyers’ rebuild

Matvei Michkov had the best Flyers rookie season this century.

That’s still not good enough for the winger.

“Everything, every aspect of the game needs to be improved,” Michkov said through a translator. “There’s no skill, nothing in my game that I’m 100% on yet.”

Michkov scored 26 goals, leading all rookies, and tied for second in points with top overall pick Macklin Celebrini with 63. Michkov was the first Flyers rookie to score 60 points in a season since Mikael Renberg scored 82 points in 1993-94, and looks to be the centerpiece of the Flyers’ rebuild.

But as high as fan expectations are for Michkov, he has even higher expectations for himself.

“He’s probably the one guy that I’ve played with in my career that, he wants to be the best player in the NHL,” Travis Konecny said. “He believes that he can be and you can’t teach that. That’s just something that he wants and he believes in, and that’s a powerful thing.”

Despite some tension with John Tortorella over his defensive play, leading to benchings and scratches at various points in his rookie year, Michkov still cited Tortorella as one of the best coaches he’d ever played for, and said that he will take “a lot” away from his time playing for him.

During his exit interview with general manager Danny Briere, Michkov came armed with a list of everything he wanted to achieve over the next few seasons, filled with comps from across the league to see why other players have success and how he can replicate it.

One of his hopes next year is to play more minutes. Michkov averaged 16 minutes, 41 seconds in his rookie year, more than three minutes fewer than Celebrini.

“If I will play more minutes, I will feel comfortable,” Michkov said.

His other offseason goal? To become more comfortable speaking in English. And, of course, to get some rest.

Ersson better used in tandem

Sam Ersson came into 2024-25 looking to solidify himself as the Flyers’ starting goalie. It didn’t exactly work out that way.

Ersson put up his career-worst season with a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage. Despite that, he was still the top-performing goalie on one of the league’s worst goaltending teams — the Flyers had a league-worst .879 save percentage and fifth-worst 3.45 GAA.

“There’s a lot of good things from my season that I can take with me,” Ersson said. “[One of the] things I need to do better is to find a way to be a little bit more consistent, especially when it’s in the later part of the season. I think I’m still trying to find ways to manage energy levels and stuff, to find a way to perform at a consistent high level throughout the year.”

Ersson acknowledged his best stretch of the year came between the Christmas break and the 4 Nations Face-Off break from Dec. 28 to Feb. 8, where Ersson put up a .920 save percentage in 14 appearances. But Ersson, who lost steam near the end of the season in 47 appearances, might be better served as a tandem goalie, where he and his goalie partner can pick up one another when they’re struggling.

“I feel a responsibility in those situations where you’re going to need a big performance to kind of help the team to get out of that slump, and I didn’t feel like I came up with that [after the 4 Nations break], which is hard,” Ersson said. “I definitely feel like in those situations, I’ve got to step up better.”

Briere noted that while the goalies struggled this season, he also acknowledged that the goaltenders were not solely responsible for the poor numbers, and that many goals against were due to poor defensive play from the skaters. But if the team has a chance to improve at the position, it will “seriously consider it.”

Ivan Fedotov, who played his first full season of hockey since 2021-22, struggled in his first season in North America, but said he is ready to compete again in camp next year.

Five-forward power play

The Flyers’ power play was the league’s third-worst in 2024-25, scoring on just 14.5% of opportunities. After firing Tortorella, power play ticked up a bit under Brad Shaw, connecting on six of 24 opportunities, a 25% clip. That’s a tiny nine-game sample size, but over a full season, that would be good for seventh in the league.

Late in the year, the Flyers experimented with a five-forward power play, with Bobby Brink at the point, which helped them score more goals.

“I hadn’t really done that before,” Brink said. “It’s nice touching the puck a lot up there and being able to see the whole ice and direct the power play, so I enjoyed it.”

The Flyers also allowed four shorthanded goals over that nine-game stretch, after allowing just six in the 73 games prior, but Briere was happy to see the experimentation after a season of struggle with the power play.

“I was really excited to see our guys think outside the box at the end, when they went five forwards,” Briere said. “I thought that was fantastic to see something different. That group actually gave us some different looks. I thought they moved better. They were able to make more plays, more puck possession inside the zone. We probably should have gone that way earlier in the season, or checked it out.”

Jumping from last in the league in 2023-24 to third-worst in 2024-25 is a baby step, but Briere is expecting a larger jump forward next year as the Flyers’ young skill players continue to develop.