Former Flyers captain Mel Bridgman has died at 70

Mel Bridgman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1975 NHL draft and the Flyers’ captain from 1979-81, died this week. He was 70.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death on Saturday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Bridgman, who was born in Trenton, Ontario, played six-plus seasons for the Flyers, establishing a reputation as a gritty, two-way center. During his time in Philadelphia, Bridgman scored 119 goals and added 205 assists in 462 games. He played 977 NHL games in all, scoring 252 goals and racking up 701 points and 1,625 penalty minutes between stops in Philadelphia, Calgary, New Jersey, Detroit, and Vancouver.

“I loved him. He was a Flyer through and through,” former teammate Jim Watson told The Inquirer on Saturday. “He was a fierce competitor and gave everything he had. He was our captain and he was a great leader. ...

“Mel gave everything he had to the team, and that’s more important than anything,” Watson added. “He was a heart and soul guy and just laid it on the line for the team every night he went out and played.”

The only No. 1 overall draft pick in Flyers history, Bridgman was the team’s first pick following the back-to-back Stanley Cup triumphs in 1974 and 1975. The Flyers acquired the No. 1 selection in a trade with Washington, sending Bill Clement, Don McLean, and the 18th overall pick to the Capitals.

Bridgman crossed the 20-goal plateau twice, including notching 23 as a rookie when he finished fifth in Calder Trophy voting. He was a key contributor on two Stanley Cup runner-ups in 1976 and 1980. Bridgman was captain during the Flyers’ 35-game unbeaten run during the 1980 season. That record still stands as the longest unbeaten run in North American pro sports.

“He was a good all-around player, responsible, obviously, in every zone of the ice,” former teammate and Hockey Hall of Famer Bill Barber said. “He just wasn’t a one-dimensional kind of player. He was a hard player to play against, and tough. So he stood for what the Flyers makeup was.”

Paul Holmgren echoed his teammates’ praise for Bridgman:

“Mel was a tough, hard-nosed player that also had speed and talent,” he said. “He could handle himself with the tougher players in the league as well as play in any situation on one of the top lines. He became captain of our [1979-80] team and his leadership came through in a big way.”

The centerman succeeded Bobby Clark as captain ahead of the 1979 season and held the position until 1981. Clarke, who had been named a player-assistant coach, had been forced to surrender the captaincy due to NHL rules. He was traded to the Calgary Flames for Brad Marsh in 1981.

That 1981-82 season would turn out to be the best of Bridgman’s career, as between the Flyers and Flames, he would tally a career-high 33 goals and 87 points. Bridgman would notch his fourth, fifth, and sixth 20-goal seasons with the Devils from 1983-86. Bridgman retired in 1989 after playing 15 games with the Vancouver Canucks.

“I lived at Mel’s house in 1980. He was a very funny guy,” said Brian Propp via text on Saturday. “He was a tough fighter but gifted offensive player. He was on a checking line and checked all the top players.”

In his post-playing career, Bridgman earned a business degree from Penn’s Wharton School. He later served as the first general manager in Ottawa Senators history, holding the position from 1991-93.

Bridgman is the latest in a long list of former Flyers who have died over the past 12 months. Legendary goaltender Bernie Parent passed away in September, while John Miszuk and Ed Van Impe also died early this year.

Jackie Spiegel contributed to the reporting for this story.