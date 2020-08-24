NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasts for the remainder of the playoffs after his comment alluding to women last week.
“In light of the attention caused by my recent remark, I have decided to step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Milbury said in a statement. “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.”
During Thursday’s game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, analyst Brian Boucher started a conversation about the bubble experience.
“If you think about it, it’s a terrific environment with regard to — if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Boucher said.
Milbury responded, “Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration.”
NBC Sports and the NHL immediately condemned Milbury’s comment, which brought along the questions about his future with NBC Sports.
The comment was met with a lot backlash, especially from women in media who have worked their way into a male-dominated profession.
Milbury issued an apology on Friday, saying that it wasn’t his intention to hurt anyone.
“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” Milbury said in a statement. “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”
This isn’t Milbury’s first time being questioned about his comments. His thoughts about hitting players to give them a concussion and Tuukka Rask opting out of this season both riled fans up. At one point in 2016, fans even started a petition to remove him from coverage.
Milbury has been an analyst with NBC Sports since 2008.