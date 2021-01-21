For the Flyers, the medical news was not good Thursday as they announced that defenseman Phil Myers and center Morgan Frost will miss significant time.
Both were injured when absorbing clean hits from Buffalo’s Jake McCabe in a 3-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.
Myers, a second-pairing defender, is expected to miss several weeks because of a fractured rib. The Flyers say he is “week to week.” Frost, who had replaced injured Sean Couturier (ribs), will be sidelined indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder. No timeline was given for his return.
Center/winger Connor Bunnaman and defenseman Mark Friedman are expected to be in the lineup Thursday in Boston. Coach Alain Vigneault will give an update later Thursday morning.
The Flyers (3-1) are starting a four-game road trip in Boston (1-1), where they will play two games before heading to New Jersey for a two-game series.
The Bruins will be playing their home opener. They have a 50-24-20-1 all-time record in home openers, and have won their last four and are 7-1 in their last eight.
The Flyers are allowing 36 shots per game, second most in the NHL. Boston, meanwhile, is still searching for its first five-on-five goal of the young season.
Claude Giroux is in his ninth season as the Flyers’ captain, and will play in his 608th game in that role Thursday. The franchise record is 610 games by Bobby Clarke over two terms. Giroux is slated to pass Clarke next Thursday, Jan. 28, when the Flyers visit New Jersey.
The Flyers and Bruins will meet eight times during this pandemic-altered season, including a Feb. 21 game in Lake Tahoe. This will be the first season the two teams have met more than six times. ... The Flyers were 2-1 against Boston in each of the last two seasons. ... Brad Marchand has figured into every Boston goal this season with a goal, two assists, and a shootout-deciding tally.