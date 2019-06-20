Despite not making his NHL debut until December, Flyers goalie Carter Hart finished ninth in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s rookie of the year, the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced Wednesday.
Hart appeared in 31 games for the Flyers during his first season, going 16-13-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.
The Flyers’ Sean Couturier finished sixth in voting for the Selke Trophy, given to the top defensive forward in the league.
And former Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds was awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in part for his work with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation in Philadelphia. He was traded to the Predators ahead of the deadline last season.
Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson won the Calder Trophy, edging out the Blues’ Jordan Binnington. St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly took home the Selke.
The NHL awards were announced ahead of the 2019 draft, which will begin Friday in Vancouver. See more awards results here.