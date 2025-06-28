NHL draft: Flyers make a trade and continue to bulk up on Day 2 with Carter Amico and Shane Vansaghi

ATLANTIC CITY — After a productive first day, the Flyers got to work early on Saturday with a trade.

The team has seven picks on the day and will look to fill out a system that could use more depth across the board.

Second round

No. 38: Carter Amico, RHD, USNTDP

The Flyers traded No. 36 in the second round and the 68th overall pick in the third round for No. 38 and 57 in the second round.

With their first pick in the second round, the Flyers selected U.S. national team development program defenseman Carter Amico. He only played a total of 17 games this season after sustaining a major knee injury (fractured kneecap) in November.

“Everything is great,” with the knee Amico said on Saturday via Zoom, noting he will be back on the ice next week.

A huge blueliner at 6-foot-6, Amico skates well and notes his physicality. He compares his game to Alex Vlasic and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Seth Jones.

Amico called his meeting with the Flyers at the NHL scouting combine “unreal,” adding “it was really good, lot of good small talk.” He will be attending Boston University in the fall.

No. 40: Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USNTDP

Joining Amico at BU in the fall will be his newest Flyers teammate, Murtagh. This past season, the New York native put up 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 56 games for the program and another 18 points in 24 United States Hockey League games.

Murtagh skated for the U.S. at the recent Under-18 World Championships and added another two goals and six points in seven games for the bronze-medal winners.

Like Porter Martone, Murtagh compares his game to Matthew Tkachuk. Listed at 6-foot-1, Murtagh is comfortable playing down the middle or on the wing and is called an explosive winger by Elite Prospects.

He said via Zoom that he likes to watch Owen Tippett, a fellow power forward, and is looking forward to being close to home and playing for the Flyers.

No. 48: Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

The moment Vansaghi opened his mouth in Buffalo at the NHL scouting combine, there was no doubt he was meant to be a Flyer.

“I play one way and one way only, and it’s big and physical, and it’s a hard-nosed game, and it’s in your face, and I’m not going to change the way I play,” he said.

And yes, he is gritty.

“I embrace that. That’s my identity. I feel like that’s kind of one of my strengths, is having that gritty skill, having the hard skill, and having that skill that comes out when you’re under pressure and you don’t have a whole lot of time or space,” said Vansaghi, a St. Louis native.

“So, yeah, I love to get in people’s faces. I love to make it hard, and love to get involved with the game inside the game, you know, the extracurricular activities maybe after the whistle.”

At the scouting combine, the right winger finished 20th in VO2, 12th in the no-arm vertical jump (19.29 inches), fifth in the 50% body weight bench press, tied for second in pullups (15), and set high marks in both the left and right hand grip tests.

A teammate of Karsen Dorwart’s at Michigan State, he skated in the bottom six as a freshman and made an impression with 16 points in 37 regular-season games.

And how does he feel about being a Flyer now?

“Oh, it’s unbelievable,” he said via Zoom on Saturday. ”I fully embrace the type of player that I am, the big power forward, and bring some nastiness and bring some grit to the lineup every night. I think that opens a lot of space for me with the puck later in the game.

“I think if I can buy into that and fully believe in myself and my abilities I think — of course it’s a long road ahead and there’s this long process to get to the NHL — but I think getting drafted by the Flyers is going to be a good fit for me.”

No. 57: Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer (WHL)

A Manitoban, Gard had 19 goals, 36 points, and 81 penalty minutes in 66 regular-season games for the Alberta-based Rebels. He played at the U18s for Canada, adding another goal and four points in seven games for the gold-medal winners.

Fitting in with the apparent theme of the day, the center is 6-5 and plays a 200-foot game. . Dobber Prospects label Gard as lanky “with good hands and playmaking in open space,” adding that he “drives the net, finishes his checks, and projects as a strong bottom-six piece.”