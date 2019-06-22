VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Flyers went for a high-scoring forward in the second round of the NHL draft Saturday in Vancouver.
They traded up 11 spots and selected Bobby Brink, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound right winger with the No. 34 overall pick.
“Bobby jumped out of high school last year … and tore the league apart,” said Brent Flahr, a Flyers assistant general manager who oversees the organization’s amateur scouting. “Very intelligent player. Highly skilled and can really shoot the puck. Very competitive. He’s going to a good program at Denver and a player who has a chance to be a quality NHL player going forward.”
Brink, who turns 18 next month, was named the top forward in the relatively low-scoring USHL, collecting 35 goals in 43 games. Scouts say he needs to get faster to make an impact in the NHL.
Brink has a somewhat choppy skating style, but plays fast. He says he will work hard this summer on improving his speed.
Brink is a feisty player with good hockey sense. He will play at NCAA power Denver, which is coached by – Carle, the brother of former Flyer Matt Carle.The Flyers traded their 45th (second round, which they had acquired Friday from Arizona) and 65th (third round) overall picks to Nashville to move up and choose Brink.
The center’s full name is Bobby Orr Brink, named after the Boston Bruins legend. His father was torn between naming him Bobby Orr Brink or Bobby Clarke Brink and decided on the former.
A Minnesota native, Brink has been compared to Jake Guentzel.
As for selecting talented defenseman Cam York in the first round, the pick was not popular with fans, who wanted high-scoring right winger Cole Caufield.
When the second round of the draft started Saturday, 70 percent of the more than 1,600 Twitter responders (and counting) said they would have selected Caufield. York received 21 percent of the votes, followed by Peyton Krebs (six percent) and Alex Newhook (three percent).
But the addition of Brink might change the fans’ perception.
In the third round, the Flyers selected righthanded defenseman Ron Attard, a 6-foot-3, 207-pounder had a breakout season in the USHL.
Headed to Western Michigan, the 20-year-old Attard had 30 goals 64 points in 48 games while playing against younger players.
After trading down three spots, York was selected at No. 14 overall. Coincidentally, that’s exactly where the Flyers chose left winger Joel Farabee with their top pick last year. ... GM Chuck Fletcher believes York has the talented to run an NHL power play someday.
This is a developing story.