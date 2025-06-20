Flyers met this week with James Hagens, who could be available with the No. 6 pick

Two years ago, the Flyers held a predraft meeting with Matvei Michkov in Voorhees before selecting him with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Could history be repeating itself?

The Inquirer has learned that James Hagens met with the Flyers earlier this week in New Jersey. The 18-year-old is one of several players who could be available for the Flyers when they pick at No. 6 in the first round of the NHL draft next Friday (7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+).

The centerman had 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games as a freshman at Boston College this past season — playing on the same team as his older brother, Michael. He had nine points in seven games for the gold-medal winning United States at World Juniors.

But despite the impressive resumé, Hagens has dropped down a few draft boards. For years leading into this draft, the Long Island product was talked about as an automatic No. 1 pick. That changed this year for most draft experts, which is why he is now listed as a possible pick for the Flyers at No. 6 on several mock drafts.

“I just love to make my case,” Hagens said at the NHL scouting combine in early June. “I love to win. I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup with whatever team takes a chance on me, no matter where I go, I know I will bring my compete. I always want to win and hopefully be able to bring a Stanley Cup to an organization.”

The Flyers have to love hearing that moxie, as Michkov is also highly competitive and often brings up winning a Stanley Cup. The only issue with Hagens, and probably a part of why he fell, is that while he is a dynamic, highly-skilled forward, he is the only top-tier center under 6 feet (5-11).

“It’s something to consider,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said on Tuesday when asked about how important size is at No. 6. ”Just like the skating, the hockey sense, the competitive edge, it’s part of it. It probably doesn’t play into it as much as how competitive he is and the hockey sense. I think those things are probably more important, even the skating.

“We’re aware of it [taking size into consideration], but at the same time, we want to be careful. There are other areas we can protect those guys with the [Garnet] Hathaways of this world … the [Nick] Deslauriers, the [Nick] Seelers, like those guys. We’re aware, but at the end of the day, it shouldn’t sway us too much.”

The draft is tilted at the top with several high-end centers, a position the Flyers desperately need. The word all season long has been that the Orange and Black also need a No. 1 center who can play with Michkov. Hagens possesses elite skating and playmaking ability, is dynamic on the ice, and could work seamlessly with the Russian phenom.

Breakaways

One name is off the board as a potential offseason acquisition by the Flyers. Mavrik Bourque, who was set to be a restricted free agent on July 1, has signed a one-year, $950,000 deal to stay with the Dallas Stars. They also locked up defenseman Nils Lundkvist for one year, $1.25 million on Friday, and forward Matt Duchene for four years on Thursday. ... Ryan Donato, who could have been a center option for the Flyers on the open market, re-upped with the Chicago Blackhawks for four years, $16 million on Thursday. He was coming off a season in which he notched a career-high in goals (31), assists (31), and points (62).