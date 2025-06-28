‘Energized’ Flyers fans turn up in big numbers for the team’s draft party in Atlantic City

It was a party down the Shore at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night. For the first time in its history, the NHL draft was decentralized, sending fans from all 32 teams to different watch parties all across the country.

Instead of opting to hold it at their home venue like many other NHL teams did, the Flyers decided to do what everyone in the Delaware Valley does on a summer weekend and travel to the beaches.

“Our team saw an opportunity to create a standout experience that brought our fans to the heart of the excitement,” Todd Glickman, chief revenue and business officer of Comcast Spectacor, said. “We have an incredible partner in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, who was willing to help us meet our fans where they’re at on a Friday night in June: down the Shore. No other club is hosting a party 60+ miles away from their home venue. The fact that tickets sold out shows how energized the fans are for the future of this team.”

After a quick trip down the Atlantic City Expressway, fans stood outside the Sound Waves theater until 6 p.m., when ushers scanned their tickets and let them in. Entry cost just six dollars, based appropriately on the Flyers having the No. 6 overall pick, with all proceeds going straight to Flyers Charities.

“The Philadelphia Flyers have a longstanding tradition of taking every opportunity to celebrate and give back to our incredible community,” Blair Listino, president of Flyers Charities, said.

“Tonight, we did just that by raising thousands of dollars for Flyers Charities, driving our mission to grow the game of hockey and aid local families affected by cancer throughout the greater Philadelphia region.”

Upon entering, fans were welcomed with a free redeemable food voucher, an orange or black towel with the words “Hard Rock Bet” across it, and a raffle ticket once they stepped inside the main ballroom. Some of the items raffled off included a signed guitar by Flyers greats like Danny Brière and Bobby Clarke, and several signed jerseys.

Inside the ballroom, fans had the chance to look at some jerseys that were displayed, along with a draft history wall that featured notable Flyers draft picks and a draft photobooth. On the main stage was the 97.5 The Fanatic crew featuring notable Flyers personalities like Jim Jackson and John Kincade with guests like new Flyers center Trevor Zegras and head coach Rick Tocchet. Even Brière, now the team’s general manager, and president Keith Jones hopped on the broadcast before the draft. And of course, Gritty was there walking around and posing for selfies with fans.

“For me, what’s been special about hosting our draft party in Atlantic City is the opportunity to be with the fans under one roof, all united by our excitement for the future of this team,” governor Dan Hilferty said. “To see current players and Flyers alumni make the trip to Atlantic City during the offseason is a true testament to the culture of pride that is synonymous with being a Philadelphia Flyer.”

However, once 7 p.m. hit, everyone crowded into the ballroom and stood just a shoulder length apart staring at one of the three jumbo screens that had ESPN on until 7:57, when the Flyers took winger Porter Martone with the No. 6 overall pick. Then, everyone went crazy.

“I love the pick,” Tom Hallowell, 39, said. “He’s 6-3. He’s a power forward... They say he’s big, mean, and nasty. That’s what the Flyers need. They need a big guy. They need an enforcer. They need someone that can score.”

“I’m really excited that we’re getting a lot stronger and taller,” Ryan Edwards, 34, added. “I think our lack of size hurt us later in the season, so I’m really excited for the pick.”

Then, with fans meandering around for another drink or bite to eat, the Flyers quickly found themselves on the clock again after trading up, which resulted in a loud cheer and applause. The trade saw the Flyers move picks No. 22 and 31 to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins for the 12th selection.

But, when former Eagle Brandon Graham popped up on each of the three screens, the place erupted and stayed at that level throughout the selection process, which ultimately ended with the Flyers landing 6-foot-5 Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires.

“I like his size at center,” Kevin Welsh, 35, said. “I feel like that was very well needed. And just judging by [Jones] and Brière in the room, they were pretty happy and giddy about it, so they got their guy which is great.”

The night concluded with more raffles, as well as analysis on the Flyers’ picks and the rest of the NHL draft. Afterward, some fans stayed and hit the slot machines, while others hit the exits and started their engines for the 60-mile trip back west.