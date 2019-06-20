The NHL draft will be held Friday (first round) and Saturday (rounds 2-7) in Vancouver. Who will the Flyers take at No. 11?
Here is Sam Donnellon’s mock draft.
Jack Hughes (5-foot-10, 168), C, U.S. National Development Program
A sharp skater with a high hockey IQ, the natural centerman plays at a high pace and has been projected at the top of this list for two years.
Kaapo Kakko (6-2, 190), RW, TPS (Finland)
Playing against men as a 17-year-old, Kakko has shown NHL-level skill, tenacity, and the ability to drive the net: Imagine when he grows into his body.
Alex Turcotte (5-11, 185), C, USNTDP)
He does everything well – skates, shoots, passes, competes hard, plays fast – and has an NHL pedigree (Alfie Turcotte).
Bowen Byram (6-1, 192) D, Vancouver (WHL)
The puck-controlling defenseman has a knack for interrupting plays and initiating rushes.
Trevor Zegras (6-0, 168) C, USNTDP
He’s not the best skater but is a creative playmaker with good hands and is great on the power play.
Kirby Dach (6-4, 198), C, Sakatoon (WHL)
The big center is smart and creative. He could improve on his acceleration and physicality.
Cole Caulfield (5-7, 163), RW, USNTDP
He’s just a pure scoring machine whose only weakness may be his size. Can you say "Johnny Hockey’’?
Dylan Cozens (6-3, 185), C, Lethbridge (WHL)
With his size, speed, and developing skills, he could possibly go higher than this.
Cam York (5-11, 172), D, USNTDP
The defenseman led the U.S. team’s defense with 65 points in 63 games and added 33 points in 28 USHL games.
Matthew Boldy (6-2, 187), LW, USNTDP
With good hands as well as smarts and creativity, he should go just before the Flyers can nab him.
Alex Newhook (5-11, 190) C, Victoria (BCHL)
The center is a powerful skater with quick feet, and that makes him elusive.
Peyton Krebs (5-11, 181), C, Kootenay (WHL)
If the Flyers had not gone through all they have with Samuel Morin (also picked 11th), they might have grabbed Krebs, who has played well in all situations and would have been close to NHL-ready – until he tore his Achilles tendon this month.
Vasili Podkolzin (6-1, 190), RW, SKA St. Petersburg (Russia 2)
A power forward with a big motor, Podkolzin would go higher if not for a KHL contract that takes him through 2021, and that he has vowed to honor.
Arthur Kaliyev (6-2, 190) LW, Hamilton (OHL)
Kaliyev posted 50 goals and 100 points, yet some scouts cooled on him based on his intensity level. Imagine if he ever gets intense.
Philip Broberg (6-2, 203), D, AIK (Sweden)
He has size and skating ability.
Spencer Knight (6-3, 198), G, USNTDP
In the past the Avalanche have tried to fill the goalie position with middle-round picks. Not this time.
Victor Soderstrom (5-11, 176) D, Brynas (Sweden)
He is a good puck mover who has already played with the big boys and would need less development time for the peaking-now Knights.
Moritz Seider (6-4, 198) D, Mannheim (Germany)
The righthanded shooter has size, skating ability, and skills, and may not last this long.
Ryan Suzuki (6-0, 181), C, Barrie (OHL)
The center is a smart two-way player with good playmaking skills and speed.
Raphael Lavoie (6-4, 196), RW, Halifax (QMJHL)
The big right-handed shot is a 32-goal scorer with a huge upside.
Thomas Harley (6-3, 183), D, Mississauga (OHL)
He skates well and handles the puck well, and is rising fast in scouts’ views.
Nicholas Robertson (5-9, 168), LW, Peterborough (OHL)
He has a great shot and is a hard worker, but he is a few years away.
Philip Tomasino (6-0, 181), C, Niagara (OHL)
He is highly skilled and young, at 17. He fits a need for an organization thin in center prospects.
Lassi Thomson (6-0, 186), D, Kelowna (WHL)
The physical, puck-moving Finn with a strong shot from the point moved to North America to get used to the game – and was runner-up rookie of the year in the WHL.
» READ MORE: Kevin Hayes signs with Flyers; cap space dwindling
Ville Heinola (5-11, 176), D, Lukko (Finland)
A 17-year-old left-handed shot who prefers playing the right side, he played in the top-tier men’s league and on two Finnish teams competing in world tournaments.
Bobby Brink (5-10, 165), RW, Sioux City (USHL)
What he may lack in skating ability, he makes up for with quick decision-making. He was the USHL’s forward of the year with 35 goals and 33 assists in 43 games.
Matthew Robertson (6-3, 200), D, Edmonton (WHL)
The defenseman checks a lot of boxes: big, mobile, smart, and strong along the boards.
Nils Hoglander (5-9, 185), LW, Rogle (Sweden)
The Swede is fast, smart, and a good puck-handler, and he plays with a physical edge that belies his size.
Brayden Tracey (6-0, 176), LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)
With 11 game-winning goals, he has climbed up most draft charts thanks to a nose for the puck (81 points) and passing ability.
Alex Vlasic (6-5, 198), D, USNTDP
A little rough, but he has good wheels for a 6-5 defenseman. Zdeno Chara isn’t getting any younger.
Samuel Poulin (6-1, 207), LW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
A left-handed shot who has played both wings, he scored 29 goals and had 47 assists over 67 games.