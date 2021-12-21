Hours after the Flyers’ game against the Washington Capitals was postponed Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns, the NHL and the league’s players’ association reportedly agreed that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Beijing.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the NHL has been postponing games over the last few weeks and announced Monday evening that it is pausing its season from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

When the NHL originally negotiated to allow Olympic participation in 2022 and 2026, it did so with the caveat that it could pull out by Jan. 10 without suffering financial repercussions if the season was “materially impacted” by games postponed because of the coronavirus. The players had pushed for inclusion after not being allowed to play in the 2018 games. They last participated in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“It’s something that players want for the most part. Honestly, there wasn’t really a negotiation about that,” said Jets forward Andrew Copp, a member of the NHL Players’ Association negotiating committee, in July.

The 2021-22 NHL schedule included a break in February that would allow players who were selected to play in the Olympics. Now, with 50 games postponed and the season paused through Christmas, the NHL campaign has been impacted enough that the league felt the need to act on the caveat.

The tournament is still set to take place between Feb. 9-20, but the 12 competing nations now will compile rosters made up of players who compete outside of the NHL. This could include players who play in various European professional leagues, players in North American minor leagues like the AHL, and current college players.

When it first agreed players could participate, the NHL made sure to ask arenas not to schedule events during the break in case it had to schedule makeup games. However, many booked concerts and other events, so now attention reportedly will turn to figuring out when games can be made up. Some games may have to be made up at the end of the regular season. (The final day of the regular season is scheduled to be April 29.)

The All-Star game is still set for Feb. 5, and the NHL and NHLPA will still work to give the players time off during that period.

The Flyers had several players under consideration for Olympic teams. Defenseman Ivan Provorov, who would likely have played on the Russian Olympic Committee team, was looking forward to the chance to go after not getting to play in 2018.

“So to be able to miss two chances to go to the Olympics would be really tough,” Provorov said Monday, the day before the decision was made. “But, you know, I think we’ve got to do what’s right.”

Forward Sean Couturier, who was in contention to make the Canadian national team, mentioned that he had concerns about the political environment.

“It’s 50-50 personally,” Couturier said in French before the Dec. 16 game against Montreal. “Not necessarily because of COVID, but everything around it, the political situation and everything, the three-to-five-week quarantine. ... Me personally, that scares me.”

Couturier elaborated on his concerns about the political situation, saying that players have questions about whom they would be able to go to for help if their countries were participating in the diplomatic boycott.

Goalie Carter Hart and forward Claude Giroux were also Team Canada hopefuls, while Cam Atkinson (U.S.) and Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland) were also in contention to represent their respective nations in Beijing.