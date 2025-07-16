Flyers schedule: They’ll open 2025-26 at the Stanley Cup champions; won’t host annual Black Friday game

Flyers fans hoping for a nice cushy beginning to the Rick Tocchet era on Broad Street, look away.

The NHL released its full 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, and let’s just say the schedule makers didn’t do the Flyers any favors out of the gates. Tocchet’s Flyers will open the regular season on Oct. 9 in South Florida against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, before hosting the Panthers at the newly-named Xfinity Mobile Arena four days later in the home opener.

If that wasn’t daunting enough, in between those two contests on Oct. 11, the Flyers will visit old friend Rod Brind’Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes, who racked up 99 points and reached the Eastern Conference finals last season. Oh, and the second home game of the year? That would be an Oct. 16 date with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets. Yikes.

While expectations are the highest they’ve been for this team in several years, that opening gantlet sure is a little sobering, and will surely provide an early litmus test of where the Flyers stand as they begin the next step in their rebuild under Tocchet.

In a rarity, the Flyers will be on the road for their annual Black Friday game, visiting the New York Islanders on Nov. 28.

