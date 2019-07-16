Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who has spent most of his time in the minors since the Flyers drafted him in 2014, signed a one-year, two-way contract for with the team on Tuesday, the Flyers announced. His salary will be $700,000.
Aube-Kubel played nine games for the Flyers last season and 54 with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate. He scored 16 goals and had 30 points.
In 203 career games with the Phantoms, Aube-Kubel has scored 54 goals. Prior to his stint in Lehigh Valley, Aube-Kubel played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2012 to 2016.