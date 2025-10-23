Thursday’s Flyers game against the Senators will feature familiar faces aplenty

OTTAWA, Ontario — There’s a lot to be said for a coach who has been in the shoes — or skates — of his players.

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said he is “sensitive to it, when you pull people in and out,” of the lineup. On Thursday, he’s making another shift, with Rodrigo Ābols going in for Jett Luchanko as the fourth-line center.

“I mean, it’s obviously tough,” Ābols said. “Not even the physical part, it is just more like the timing and the feeling kind of, once you do get in, like five-on-five tonight, to not overthink too much [the] situations, because you haven’t been in those situations for a while. So that’s, I guess, the goal is to just kind of not overthink, keep it simple, and just do the things that make me an effective hockey player.”

One thing that will certainly help is that the Latvian will be skating alongside Garnet Hathaway — who he has played with on a line for the majority of his 24 NHL games, all with the Flyers — and Nikita Grebenkin.

The latter two played together last year for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League once the Russian was acquired in March from the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is familiarity and chemistry, but that doesn’t mean Ābols won’t be on the ready.

“It may be similar with [Matvei Michkov] to expect the unexpected, I guess. So you see the pass he had last game that went to Garnet there, across the blue, so you kind of just always be ready with the stick on the ice,” said Ābols, who played with Michkov a few times last season and can communicate with Grebenkin in Russian, one of four languages the Latvian speaks fluently.

“You see him in the corners, there’s so many times you feel like he’s lost the puck, and then he somehow comes out with it, said Ābols of Grebenkin. ”So that’s just an exciting player to play with, because that means you can get more offensive zone time.”

Hello old friends

The Senators have several familiar faces slated to skate on Thursday.

Of course, there is Claude Giroux, the former Flyers captain who skated in his 1,000th game before being traded two days later to the Florida Panthers — Owen Tippett was part of the return — in March 2022.

“It’s always going to be special playing against Philly,” Giroux said on Thursday. “Played a lot of years there, and not a lot of players left when I played, but the organization, and Danny Brière being the GM, so it’s always special to play them.”

The players still in Philly are forwards Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, and defensemen Nick Seeler, Travis Sanheim, Cam York, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Egor Zamula (two games).

Nick Cousins skated in 107 games for the Orange and Black after being selected in the third round of the 2011 draft. The forward won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024.

But while those guys left Philly long ago, Olle Lycksell was with the team last season. The Swede, who had dinner Wednesday night with Adam Ginning, Sam Ersson, and Ābols, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and is slotted into the fourth line for the Senators.

“I just felt like I maybe needed a little change of scenery, and trying to find myself in a lineup,” he said of making the move to Ottawa. “I felt like we had good talks, and felt like they believed in me. And yeah, I got the opportunity now, and I’m really happy that I got here.”

Lycksell has played three games this season for the Senators, registering three shots on goal while averaging 10 minutes, and 58 seconds of ice time. A sixth-round pick of the Flyers in 2017, the 26-year-old Swede had one goal and 11 points in 45 games for Philly.

“I’m so honored of being a Flyer for a long time,” he said. “And even though I didn’t play that many games, I [had] still been in the organization for a while, and it’s great people. And it’s going to be special [tonight].”

And there’s also a familiar face for Tocchet, who was a teammate of Travis Green’s for a year in the desert.

“There’s always some coaches that you talk to a lot, even when one of us isn’t working, or one of us got fired, or one of us got hired, we’ve always kept in touch and just pick each other’s brain,” said Tocchet, who gave Green a ton of credit for how things have gone in Ottawa.

So, any bets or dinners on the line?

“We had dinner last night. He paid. It was a cheap one,” said a grinning Tocchet. “Philly’s gonna be an expensive one, but that’s all right.”

Breakaways

Dan Vladař will start for the third straight game. “He’s been playing pretty good, right? That’s why I’m starting him,” Tocchet said. Sam Ersson’s last game was a week ago, in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Any concerns? “No, not at all,” Tocchet said. “I could easily go with Sam and be comfortable. Sam will get in there.”

Around the Rinks

Between now and March 31, girls and women in the ball hockey community — players, organizers, referees, etc., and in Philly or beyond — can apply for the 2 AND 10 Women's Ball Hockey Scholarship via their Facebook account. The scholarship, which "recognizes women who give their all to the game, both on and off the rink, and are ready to take the next step as athletes, leaders, and role models" can be used toward college or trade school.