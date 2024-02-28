Pearl Jam night at the Flyers is returning in March, featuring a Gritty shirt and a pregame concert

You can celebrate one of rock’s most iconic bands, Pearl Jam, at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14 when the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fans who purchase a special Pearl Jam night ticket package will get a custom Gritty Pearl Jam shirt and access to a pregame concert with Pearl Jam tribute band, the Ledbetters.

This isn’t the first time Pearl Jam has collaborated with the Flyers on a unique night.

In 2023, the Flyers hosted the first Pearl Jam night with a commemorative T-shirt honoring the band’s 10 sold out shows in Philadelphia. Now, with the band set to play two more shows at the Wells Fargo Center in September in support of their forthcoming album, Dark Matter, there’s a second custom Gritty T-shirt to go with it.

All fans in attendance at the game will be able to take a photo with the Pearl Jam banner and can enter to win a Pearl Jam signed poster.

Proceeds from the ticket package will benefit the Vitalogy Foundation, which is the band’s charity, focused on advocacy for homelessness, the environment, and indigenous rights.