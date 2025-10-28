Travis Konecny scores goal No. 200, as Flyers beat Penguins for second straight shootout win

Entering the first edition of the Keystone State rivalry this season, the Flyers held an all-time advantage with 167 wins in the 315 meetings, which also included 30 ties, and 106 wins in the 156 games at home.

They added to that total Tuesday night with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins to extend their winning streak to two games. It is their fifth win in seven games and moves the team to 5-1-0 at the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink scored in the shootout with nifty moves, and Sam Ersson stopped Ville Koivunen with a last-second kickout on Pittsburgh’s third shot after the puck had started sliding toward the goal line.

In overtime, the referees missed a clear penalty on Bryan Rust after he tripped Noah Cates behind the Penguins’ goal line. Pittsburgh subsequently went the other way, and Trevor Zegras was called for slashing Kris Letang. The Penguins thought they had won it on the delayed penalty, but the whistle had blown as the referees had rightfully called Evgeni Malkin for a premature substitution after he had jumped on the ice before goaltender Artūrs Šilovs had reached the bench.

The Flyers killed it off with Cates drawing a hooking call as he crashed the net seconds after Zegras was out of the box. On the ensuing power play, a four-on-three, Tyson Foerster got a clear shot in the slot and beat Silovs clean. However, the play was reviewed, and the goal was ruled out for offside.

And in case you’re wondering if the rivalry is alive and well, there was a little brawl at the end of overtime, involving Zegras, Foerster, and Parker Wotherspoon, with the Penguins defenseman throwing a few punches at Foerster. Noel Acciari and Ryan Shea of the Penguins also jumped into the melee, as did Owen Tippett and Jamie Drysdale.

All four Flyers were given 10-minute misconducts, along with Acciari, Wotherspoon, Shea, and Sidney Crosby. It made them all unavailable for the shootout.

Crosby tied the game 2-2 with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in regulation with his eighth goal of the season. Standing behind the goal line, he lifted a backhand that ended up going off the stick and then the body of Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and past goalie Sam Ersson. Crosby has the most goals (57) and points (135) in NHL history against Philly.

Justin Brazeau gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the game. The forward carried the puck across the blue line and, as he was carrying it, Anthony Mantha went toward the net, drawing the attention of Flyers defenseman Noah Juulsen.

That play led to it being a one-on-one between Brazeau and Travis Konecny. Brazeau deked around Konecny and flubbed the puck off the skate of Ersson and in. Brazeau, who is a bit of a Flyers killer, with three goals and four points in six games, now has six tallies on the season.

After Saturday’s shootout win against the New York Islanders, coach Rick Tocchet said, “I’m not sure who is first or second right now” among his power-play units.

That is becoming clearer.

The power-play unit of Cates, Foerster, Brink, Zegras, and Cam York, which scored the tying goal against the Islanders, scored for the second straight man advantage. This time, it was Brink coming down out of the bumper spot to bury the rebound after Cates got it by the right post for a turn-and-shoot scoring chance.

Then, with a scout for Hockey Canada watching from the press box, Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the second period. Killing off a penalty in the waning seconds, Sean Couturier poked the puck out of the Flyers’ zone.

Brink, who had just gotten out of the penalty box, nicked it enough for Couturier to grab the puck and chip it over to Konecny streaking down the right side. He skated into the zone and ripped a snap shot from the right faceoff circle by Šilovs.

The goal was Konecny’s second of the season and 200th of his NHL career. He is the 17th Flyer to hit the mark.

Breakaways

Defenseman Emil Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League before the game but did not play. ... Defensemen Travis Sanheim and Cam York skated 28:08 and 28:18, respectively. ... The line of Nic Deslauriers, Rodrigo Ābols, and Garnet Hathway combined for eight hits, with Deslauriers laying four bone-crunching checks.

Up next

The Flyers practice on Wednesday before hosting the Nashville Predators on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).