Penguins suspend Egor Zamula for failing to report to AHL team after trade from Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have suspended former Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula for failing to report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, a Penguins spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Pittsburgh acquired Zamula from the Flyers on New Year’s Eve in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino, who made his AHL debut with Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Advertisement

At the time of the trade, Zamula was playing for the Phantoms after clearing waivers on Dec. 18. He skated in three games, registered two assists, and was a minus-3.

» READ MORE: Denver Barkey notches his first NHL goal as the Flyers hold off the Edmonton Oilers

Entering the season, Zamula was expected to be in the top six, but he struggled with his pace of play — a long-standing criticism that dates back to John Tortorella’s tenure as Flyers coach.

As time wore on, it also became more evident that he was losing his spot in the lineup. Zamula was leapfrogged in the depth chart by Emil Andrae, Noah Juulsen, and, after an impressive three-game debut in December, Ty Murchison. And when Rasmus Ristolainen returned from a triceps tendon injury on Dec. 16, there was no need for eight defensemen on the Flyers roster.

In 13 games this season, the Russian defenseman had one assist and was plus-4, boosted by a plus-5 night when he returned to the lineup on Nov. 22 against the New Jersey Devils. Signed as an undrafted free agent in September 2018, Zamula had 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) and was minus-12 in 168 games with the Flyers.

Zamula, 25, is a restricted free agent at the end of the season. His salary-cap hit is $1.7 million, resulting in a qualifying offer of $ 1.4 million if he is given one in June.