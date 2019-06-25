The Flyers released their 2019-20 schedule Tuesday and it will include 17 sets of back-to-back games, an increase of four from last season, when they went 37-37-8 and failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven years.
Thirteen of those back-to-back sets will be part of a three-games-in-four-nights run.
The team’s busiest month is November, with 16 games.
The Flyers will open their season Oct. 4 against Chicago in Prague, and they will have their home opener (and their next game) Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in Friday’s draft.
Oddly, the Flyers’ arch-rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, will not visit the Wells Fargo Center until Jan. 21. They also meet March 29 at the Center.
Coach Craig Berube and the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues play March 17 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers will play all of Metropolitan Division opponents four times -- twice at home and twice on the road -- and will face the eight Atlantic Division teams three times each. They will play two road games and one home game against Detroit, Florida, Ottawa and Tampa Bay, and two home games and one road game against Boston, Buffalo, Montreal and Toronto.
Once again, the Flyers will play a home-and-home series with every Western Conference team. The only team that will not visit the Wells Fargo Center is Chicago, as the Flyers will serve as the home team for opener in Prague.
The Flyers will have an eight-day break in the schedule Jan. 22-30 for the All-Star break and their bye week.
Last season, the Flyers had just a 19-18-4 home record, their second-fewest wins at the Wells Fargo Center in the last 12 years.