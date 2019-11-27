COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Arena has been a house of horrors for the Flyers, who have one win in their last 14 games there, compiling a 1-6-7 record.
The Flyers will try to buck that recent trend when they visit Columbus on Wednesday night.
The good news: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, the Flyers’ old nemesis, no longer plays for the Blue Jackets
In the teams’ first meeting this season, the Flyers rallied for a 7-4 win Oct. 26 at the Wells Fargo Center. In that victory, the Flyers scored five unanswered goals in the third period.
It was a rare outburst for the Flyers, who are tied for 16th in the NHL, averaging 2.88 goals per game.
The Flyers have gotten points in 11 of their last 13 games primarily because of their defense. Overall, they are ninth in the league in goals allowed (2.79 per game) and second in fewest shots permitted (28.6 per game).
Columbus has struggled on offense, scoring just 2.57 goals per game, 28th in the NHL. Only New Jersey, Calgary, and Detroit have scored at a worse rate.
The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed (3.13 per game).
James van Riemsdyk will play in his 700th career game Wednesday and attempt to get out of a funk in which he has one goal in his last 15 contests.
Former Blue Jacket Jake Voracek has goals in each of his last two games and will try to extend that modest streak. Voraek scored the game-winner in Monday’s 2-1 victory over Vancouver and has been much more active since joining a line centered by Sean Couturier.
The Flyers’ only win in heir lat 14 games in Columbus: A 2-1 overtime victory on Feb. 16, 2018. Couturier had the OT goal and Michal Neuvirth finished with 35 saves as he outplayed Bobrovsky, the former Flyer.
Brian Elliott (5-2-2, 2.75 GAA, .913 save percentage) will face Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo (10-7-1, 2.86, .902).
In his career vs. Columbus, Elliott is 7-3-3 with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage.
Korpisalo is 1-1 with 3.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage in his career against the Flyers.
Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski has a career-best seven-game point streak, during which he has three goals and six assists. … The Jackets have won four of their last five games after losing seven of their previous eight. … The Flyers will practice in Voorhees on Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m. They have back-to-back afternoon games Friday (vs. visiting Detroit) and Saturday (in Montreal).